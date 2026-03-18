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WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
18.03.26 | 19:28
129,45 Euro
-2,08 % -2,75
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINCI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
129,10129,2519:44
129,05129,3019:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.03.2026 17:48 Uhr
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VINCI wins the construction of river infrastructure in France

Nanterre, 18 March 2026

VINCI wins the construction of river infrastructure in France

  • Two new lock gates to be built to secure river traffic on the Rhône
  • Synergies between VINCI Construction and VINCI Energies
  • €68 million contract

The Compagnie Nationale du Rhône has awarded the contract to add a second set of downstream gates at the Bollène and Châteauneuf-du-Rhône locks (both in south-east France) to a consortium1 led by VINCI Construction and including VINCI Energies.

The €68 million project will begin in March 2026 and is scheduled to last for five years. VINCI's share of the work is valued at €45 million. The improvements will bolster the safety and availability of the infrastructure, thereby supporting the development of low-carbon river transport on the Rhône.

The works will require the combined expertise of local teams specialised in civil, hydraulic, mechanical and electrical engineering. The work conditions will be complex, as the existing lock systems and adjacent roads will maintain operations throughout the project.

This new project confirms VINCI Construction's recognised expertise in river works and development, as well as VINCI Energies' ability to implement secure and efficient electrical and control systems.

Consortium including subsidiaries of VINCI Construction (Campenon Bernard Centre-Est (lead), GTM Sud and Océlian), a company operating under Actemium (VINCI Energies brand dedicated to industry), and Baudin Chateauneuf.

About VINCI
VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
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