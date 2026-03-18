EQS-News: Meridian Holdings Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Meridian Holdings to Announce Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Financial Results



18.03.2026 / 22:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



LAS VEGAS, NV - March 18, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) ("Meridian Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading global operator and licensor of online sports betting and gaming platforms across 25+ regulated markets, today announced the Company will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Management will host a conference call the same day at 8:00 AM ET to discuss the results. The live audio webcast and an accompanying investor presentation will be made available on Meridian Holdings' investor relations website at https://meridian-holdings.com/investors/ . When the release is issued, shareholders and interested parties may also access the webcast via the following link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1756154&tp_key=7f0183d811 About Meridian Holdings Inc. Meridian Holdings Inc. based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The Company's B2C division is represented by Meridianbet Group, a leading online sports betting and gaming operator founded in 2001, licensed in multiple jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. MRDN's B2B division, comprised of game developer Expanse Studios and iGaming platform GMAG, develops, licenses and distributes proprietary gaming platforms to an extensive list of global clients. Meridian Holdings' other subsidiaries include RKings Competitions, a high-volume UK-based raffle ticker business, Mexplay, a regulated online casino in Mexico, and Classics for a Cause, Australia's leading subscription-based digital memberships and trade promotion lotteries. The Company's sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current U.S. law. For more information, visit www.meridian-holdings.com Connect with us X- https://x.com/meridianbet_ofc Investors & Press:

Rich Christensen

rich@goldenmatrix.com Brett Milotte

Brett.Milotte@icrinc.com

News Source: Meridian Holdings Inc





18.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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