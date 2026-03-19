TRACTIAL: Participation As A Partner Of The Polynesian Islands Crypto Summit 2026 (PiCS²)

TRACTIAL announces its participation as a partner of the Polynesian Islands Crypto Summit 2026 (PICS²), one of the leading events dedicated to blockchain technologies, Web3, and digital financial infrastructures in the Pacific region.

The event will take place from May 22 to 24, 2026, in Tahiti, and is expected to bring together several thousand participants, including international crypto and fintech companies, as well as institutions and economic stakeholders from across the region.





PICS²: AN INTERNATIONAL WEB3 GATHERING

Organized with the support of the authorities of French Polynesia, the Polynesian Islands Crypto Summit aims to position Tahiti as an international meeting point for Web3, fintech, and blockchain players. The 2026 edition is expected to host:

over 5,000 attendees

more than 100 international companies and exhibitors

around 40 speakers and experts

The program will include conferences, workshops, and exhibition spaces focused on financial and technological innovation. Discussions will notably cover:

the evolution of blockchain infrastructures

the rise of stablecoins

the integration of Web3 technologies into the real economy





TRACTIAL: BRIDGING EURO PAYMENTS AND BLOCKCHAIN

On this occasion, TRACTIAL will present its vision of a financial infrastructure bridging traditional payment systems and blockchain networks.

The Company is developing a fintech-as-a-service architecture enabling digital platforms to seamlessly integrate financial services combining:

euro-denominated payment accounts

self-custodied crypto wallets

conversion into euro-denominated stablecoins via API

This approach is designed to simplify the integration of Web3 technologies for digital platforms, while allowing users to retain full control over their digital assets.

TRACTIAL is thus positioning itself as a bridge between traditional finance and crypto infrastructures, with the ambition to support leading players in this transition as early as 2026.





CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION

As part of the event, Jim Dorra, Chief Executive Officer of TRACTIAL, will take part in several panel discussions alongside experts, entrepreneurs, and international Web3 ecosystem players.

These discussions will focus in particular on:

the evolution of blockchain-based financial infrastructures

the integration of crypto-assets into the digital economy



ABOUT THE POLYNESIAN ISLANDS CRYPTO SUMMIT (PICS²)

The Polynesian Islands Crypto Summit (PICS²) is an international event dedicated to blockchain technologies, Web3, and digital financial infrastructures, held in French Polynesia.

Its second edition will take place from May 22 to 24, 2026, in Tahiti, with the ambition of positioning the region as an emerging hub for fintech and blockchain technologies in the Pacific.

The summit will bring together entrepreneurs, developers, investors, public institutions, and international financial players through conferences, panels, workshops, and networking sessions.

The event will feature several dedicated areas and formats:

a Business Village for companies and industry professionals

conferences and panels bringing together experts, entrepreneurs, and institutions

a Start-up Arena showcasing emerging blockchain ventures

demo and workshop spaces open to the public

Key figures for the 2026 edition include:

more than 5,000 visitors over three days

over 100 international companies and exhibitors

more than 40 speakers and industry experts

three exhibition and conference venues

The summit will also host institutional representatives, regulators, and economic stakeholders from across the Pacific, with delegations expected from several countries in the region.

Beyond its technological dimension, PICS² aims to foster connections between entrepreneurs, investors, and institutions, supporting the development of the Web3 and fintech ecosystem in the Pacific region.

For industry players, the event represents a strategic networking platform, connecting European, Asian, and Oceanian stakeholders around key topics such as blockchain infrastructure, crypto-assets, and next-generation digital finance.



ABOUT TRACTIAL

TRACTIAL is a French financial infrastructure group listed on Euronext Growth Paris, developing payment infrastructures and regulated financial services for the European market.



Authorized as a Payment Institution by the ACPR and registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (PSAN) with the AMF, the Company operates technological infrastructures and financial platforms used by businesses to integrate payments, financial accounts, stablecoins and conversion solutions between traditional currencies and digital assets (crypto-assets), notably through gateways between traditional finance and certain cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, within a European regulatory framework.



At the intersection of traditional finance, blockchain and digital currencies, TRACTIAL develops infrastructures designed to support the evolution of payment systems and the emergence of a new generation of digital financial services.

Regulatory information : Payment Institution supervised by the ACPR - CIB 16748

Registered with the REGAFI register of the Banque de France - identifier n°61076

Registered as a Digital Asset Service Provider (PSAN) with the AMF (procedures underway under the European MiCA regulation)

TRACTIAL is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

(ISIN Code: FR0014014ZV8 - Ticker: ALTRA)

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