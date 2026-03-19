

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UTDI.DE) reported that its fiscal 2025 adjusted EBITDA was 1.28 billion euros, up 2.4% from prior year. Adjusted earnings per share from continued operations rose to 1.23 euros from 0.87 euros. Adjusted sales rose by 1.9% to 6.1 billion euros. The total number of fee-based customer contracts was increased by 700,000 to 29.72 million contracts.



For fiscal 2026, United Internet expects sales of approximately 6.25 billion euros. EBITDA is expected at approximately 1.45 billion euros.



The Management Board and Supervisory Board of United Internet will propose a dividend of 0.50 euros per share at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 21, 2026.



At last close, shares of United Internet were trading at 25.86 euros, down 0.84%.



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