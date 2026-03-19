Summa Defence Oyj: Inside information: Summa Defence signs order with the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support, Germany, for the delivery of an advanced SWATH vessel

Summa Defence Plc

Company announcement, inside information 19.3.2026 at 10.00 EET

Summa Defence Plc's subsidiary Uudenkaupungin Työvene Oy has signed an agreement with the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-service Support (BAAINbw) for the delivery of an advanced SWATH personnel transfer vessel. SWATH is an abbreviation for Small Waterplane Area Twin Hull, which has been one of Uudenkaupungin Työvene's leading product development projects in recent years. The first SWATH crew transfer vessel (CTV) was delivered in September 2025 and is operating in an offshore wind farm in the North Sea. Now, for the first time, a supply agreement has been made for the same vessel concept for a defence customer.

The value of the order is not disclosed to safeguard the security interests of the Federal Republic of Germany. The order will be added in Summa Defence's order book for the first half of 2026, and the vessel will be delivered in the second half of this year.

This contract now signed further strengthens Uudenkaupungin Työvene's position as a leading provider of specialized, high-performance vessels for both offshore and defence markets, and highlights the growing international recognition of Finnish maritime innovation and engineering excellence. In line with Summa Defence's strategy, the deal represents dual-use product concepts that have a strong foothold in civilian domains but have also been further developed for defence sector.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

More information:

Timo Huttunen, Interim CEO

Tel: +358 50 517 5508

Email: timo.huttunen@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defence and security technology group whose mission is to create a strong industrial foundation of innovative defence and dual use SMEs for strengthening the comprehensive security of society.

Summa Defence aims for both organic and inorganic growth across three focus areas: maritime technologies, land technologies and new technologies. The company's vision is to be a forerunner in comprehensive security industry.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA).

www.summadefence.fi/en/

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 2255.