Coor Service Management Holding AB: Coor reiterates financial targets and presents strategy for profitable growth at Capital Markets Day 2026

Coor Service Management Holding AB (publ) ("Coor" or the "Company") is today hosting its Capital Markets Day in Stockholm. During the day, Coor's management will provide an update on Coor's position, operations and strategic priorities for profitable growth. In connection with the Capital Markets Day, Coor reiterates its financial targets.

Coor holds a leading position in the Nordic Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market with an attractive customer base and an attractive service offering. Based on this position, the Company has in recent years successfully expanded within single service areas, with a focus on Cleaning and Property services. As a result, Coor today has a diversified business with a strong position in the growing Nordic facility management market.

Ola Klingenborg, President and CEO of Coor, comments: "Over the last years, Coor has established a strong and diversified position in the Nordic facility management market, based on a leading position in IFM and a solid platform in attractive single service areas. Our strategy is to continue to lead the Nordic IFM market and to continue to grow our operations in the fragmented markets for Cleaning and Property services. To fully leverage our more diversified business, we will also focus on operational and commercial efficiency. This strategic direction makes me confident that we will deliver profitable growth in line with our financial targets."

Strategic priorities - a clear plan for profitable growth

Maintain IFM leadership: Continue to develop the offering and ability to deliver on complex contracts in order to secure new contracts and contract extensions.

Growth in attractive single service areas: Continue to grow in Cleaning through increased geographical density and focused sales initiatives, combined with clear operational initiatives. Expand in Property by strengthening capabilities within technical property management and by rolling out the Swedish regional model to Denmark and Norway.

Increased operational and commercial efficiency: Further develop the operating model to manage multiple models of service delivery, thereby driving margin improvements and add-on sales.

Financial targets

In connection with the Capital Markets Day, the Company reiterates its financial targets, which are focused on profitable organic growth with strong cash generation that enables an attractive dividend, combined with a solid balance sheet.

Organic growth: 4-5 per cent per year over a business cycle.

4-5 per cent per year over a business cycle. Adjusted EBITA margin: approximately 5.5 per cent in the medium term.

approximately 5.5 per cent in the medium term. Cash conversion [1] : at least 90 per cent (rolling 12 months).

at least 90 per cent (rolling 12 months). Capital structure: net debt/adjusted EBITDA below 3.0x.

net debt/adjusted EBITDA below 3.0x. Dividend: approximately 50 per cent of adjusted net profit.

Speakers at the Capital Markets Day include Ola Klingenborg, President and CEO; Jens Ebbe Rasmussen, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Sales; Stine Solheim, President of Coor Norway; Charlotte Almberg, Business Area President, Cleaning, Sweden; Daniel Warnholtz, Acting CFO and IR Director; and Markus Danielson, Business Unit President, Sweden.

Practical information for participants

The live webcast from Coor's Capital Markets Day starts at 13:00 CET and can be followed here: Coor's Capital Markets Day 2026

Pre-registered online participants will be able to submit written questions to the speakers during the event, and the presentations will be available for download at the start of the event via the link above.

The webcast will also be available afterwards on the company's website.

For more information, please contact:

Magdalena Öhrn, Communications Director, Coor

+46 10 559 55 19

magdalena.ohrn@coor.com

About Coor:

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest, and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing, and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DSB, Equinor, ICA, IKEA, Karolinska University Hospital in Solna, PKA - "Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service", PostNord, Saab, SAS, Skanska, Swedbank, Telia Company, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

[1] Cash conversion defined as (Adjusted EBITDA - CAPEX - Changes working capital) / Adjusted EBITDA.