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WKN: A0Q4ER | ISIN: SE0002485979 | Ticker-Symbol: 5GV
Tradegate
17.03.26 | 09:30
1,494 Euro
+1,08 % +0,016
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENOVIS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENOVIS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4821,52811:14
1,5121,52010:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2026 08:30 Uhr
54 Leser
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Genovis AB: Genovis and Single Cell Discoveries Enter Strategic Partnership for Large-Scale Transcriptomics Analyses

Genovis AB, a leading provider of innovative enzyme technologies, today announces a strategic partnership with Single Cell Discoveries to broaden the application of the SEQURNA® Thermostable RNase Inhibitor across advanced single-cell and bulk RNA-sequencing workflows.

The collaboration brings together Genovis' expertise in developing high-performance molecular tools and Single Cell Discoveries' extensive experience in RNA sequencing and transcriptomics. Through this partnership, the two companies will enable fast, sensitive RNA-sequencing readouts for the scientific community, supporting more complete Mechanisms of Action assays and higher-throughput target discovery for drug development.

The SEQURNA® Thermostable RNase Inhibitor is designed to streamline RNA-sequencing workflows while improving library quality and minimizing batch variation. Its thermostable properties ensure robust protection of RNA integrity across demanding molecular biology applications.

"The partnership with Genovis strengthens Single Cell Discoveries' commitment to offer the best transcriptomics tools to researchers and drug development teams worldwide. We look forward to continuing to bring superior sensitivity and scalability to our discovery services," said Mauro Muraro, CEO at Single Cell Discoveries.

"We are proud to enter this strategic collaboration with Single Cell Discoveries. Together, we are strengthening innovation, performance, and reliability in transcriptomics workflows to better support research and drug development," said Fredrik Olsson, CEO at Genovis.

The partnership reflects both companies' shared commitment to advancing transcriptomics technologies and delivering high-quality, validated reagents and services that meet the evolving needs of the life science community.

ABOUT SINGLE CELL DISCOVERIES
Single Cell Discoveries (Utrecht, The Netherlands) is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to single-cell sequencing, bulk and spatial transcriptomics. The company provides high-impact insights to biopharmaceutical companies and academic research centers globally. Founded in 2018 as a spin-off from the Hubrecht Institute, Single Cell Discoveries offers end-to-end services from experimental design to sequencing and data analysis, and is the world's only CRO specialized in single-cell sequencing for preclinical discovery work.

For additional information, please contact:
Fredrik Olsson, CEO, Genovis AB
T: +46 (0)70 276 46 56
E: fredrik.olsson@genovis.com

This is a translation of the Swedish original. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Swedish original, the Swedish version shall prevail.

Contacts
Fredrik Olsson, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)70-276 46 56 fredrik.olsson@genovis.com

About Us
Headquartered in Kävlinge, Sweden, Genovis offers customers in the biopharmaceutical and research industries tools that facilitate and save time in the development of new treatment methods and diagnostics. Genovis' innovative products and technologies are used by scientists all over the world and the product formats streamline and improve workflows in biochemical analysis and sequencing, as well as in the development, quality control and manufacturing of biological drugs. The Group consists of Genovis AB and the wholly owned subsidiaries Genovis Inc. (US) and SEQURNA AB. Genovis shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

This is a translation of the Swedish original. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Swedish original, the Swedish version shall prevail.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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