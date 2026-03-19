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WKN: A1JTXL | ISIN: SE0004270445 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QL
Frankfurt
19.03.26 | 08:05
0,628 Euro
+1,29 % +0,008
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Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
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AVTECH SWEDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
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AVTECH SWEDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2026 08:30 Uhr
36 Leser
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Avtech Sweden AB: AVTECH enables real-time collaboration between airlines and Air Traffic Control to improve flight efficiency and airspace performance

AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) ("AVTECH") is expanding its initiative to share real-time, flight-specific trajectory and turbulence insights directly with air traffic controllers (ATC)-a practical step toward Digital Air Traffic Management (ATM) that enhances airline operations and network performance. Airlines using AVTECH's ClearPath will gain from improved information sharing with ATC, enabling more optimized flights with lower workload.

Early results and expected customer value

Live operational tests indicate more time at optimal flight levels and reduced radio communication. Integrating airline-tailored trajectory and turbulence insights into ATC decision-making is designed to reduce fuel burn and CO2, improve punctuality, and enhance safety through proactive turbulence avoidance-while supporting smoother network flow with fewer vectoring, step climbs, and unnecessary level-offs.

David Rytter, CEO, AVTECH:
"Since launching in early 2025 with two development airline customers, we've seen how controller access to airline-tailored insights improves real-time decisions. In 2026, we will scale participation, publish case-study results, and progress toward operational, controller-workstation integration-building practical foundations for Digital ATM. This is an important next step in creating additional values with AVTECHs ClearPath services."

How it works (in brief)

  • ClearPath generates flight-specific optimization and turbulence insights from aircraft data, performance models, and advanced weather.
  • With explicit airline permission, selected real-time decision data is shared with ATC for participating flights.
  • Controllers view insights alongside standard systems; outcomes measured include time at optimal levels, radio frequency, controller workload, cruise efficiency, and turbulence exposure.

Industrial collaboration and 2026 plan

  • Launch & scope: Initiated February 2025 with a European air traffic control center.
  • Current participation: Two airlines are actively sharing flight decision-support data via ClearPath as part of a pre-study, evaluating initial use cases and data needs with ATC.
  • 2026 plan:
    • Onboard additional airlines; expand across routes and day-of-operations scenarios.
    • Refine visualization and controller workflow; confirm use cases and data scope.
    • Analyze network-level effects and publish case-study results; define scaling requirements (technical, procedural, governance) and progress toward operational real-time sharing to controller workstations, subject to partner readiness and procedures.

About ClearPath

ClearPath provides pilots, dispatchers, and ATC with real-time trajectory decision support-including optimal flight levels and speed, time-related constraints, and high-fidelity turbulence insights - to help flights operate safer, greener, and more predictably.

Pressreleases are available at:

https://www.avtech.aero/press-release-english

For more information, please contact

David Rytter, CEO, +46 (0) 8 544 104 80

About AVTECH Sweden AB (publ)

AVTECH develops products and services for digital air traffic control systems. Customers are the aviation industry's various players such as airlines, airports, aviation, technology companies and aircraft manufacturers. With the help of the company's products and services, each individual flight or the entire flight operation can be optimized in terms of economy, noise and emissions, efficiency, punctuality and safety. The head office is in Stockholm. AVTECH Sweden AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market and has appointed Redeye Nordic Growth AB to certified adviser.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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