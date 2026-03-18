Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Kupfer zum Engpass wird, startet diese Aktie in Nevada die nächste große Explorationsphase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMJE | ISIN: SE0008374383 | Ticker-Symbol: 7M7
Frankfurt
19.03.26 | 08:35
1,068 Euro
-3,61 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAHA CAPITAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAHA CAPITAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0721,11611:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.03.2026 22:00 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maha Capital AB: Maha to exercise the call option for PetroUrdaneta in Venezuela following OFAC's publication of General License 52

Maha Capital AB (publ) ("Maha" or the "Company") has today approved to exercise the call option to acquire 24% indirect equity interest in the Venezuelan oil company PetroUrdaneta, with the consequent payment of EUR 4.6 million. The decision was reinforced by OFAC's publication today of Venezuela-related General License 52 ("GL 52"), authorizing transactions involving Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. ("PdVSA"), or any entity in which PdVSA owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest (collectively, "PdVSA Entities"), by an established U.S. entity. Maha intends to transfer the shares to be indirectly held in PetroUrdaneta to its existing US subsidiaries, observing the provisions of GL 52 for such purpose.

"We are pleased over OFAC's publication of General License 52, which allows us to access PetroUrdaneta's medium and light oil reserves. This development is very strategically important and represents a meaningful opportunity to support the reactivation of Venezuela's economy. We will continue to evaluate our strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, while maintaining our focus on our core business at Keo", commented Roberto Marchiori, CEO of Maha Capital.

Background
Maha announced in March 2024 that the Company had signed definitive documents to potentially acquire 24-40% indirect equity interest in the Venezuelan oil company PetroUrdaneta. PetroUrdaneta is a joint venture in which PdVSA owns 60% and Novonor's subsidiary Odebrecht E&P (OE&P) owns 40%. PetroUrdaneta operates fields in the Maracaibo Basin region in northwestern Venezuela. In March 2024, Maha signed definitive agreements with Novonor and paid EUR 4.6 million, securing the exclusive right to acquire 60-100% of Novonor's Spanish vehicle, which holds a 40% equity interest in PetroUrdaneta.

The GL 52
The General License 52 authorizes, among others, the following activities to be conducted with PdVSA Entities, provided certain conditions are met:

  • the lifting, exportation, re-exportation, sale, resale, supply, storage, marketing, purchase, delivery, or transportation of Venezuelan oil or petroleum products of Venezuelan-origin oil and petroleum products;
  • the provision to Venezuela of diluent, goods, services, and technologies necessary for exploration, development, or production activities in the oil, gas, or petrochemical products sectors;
  • entry into new investment contracts for exploration, development, or production activities in the oil, gas, or petroleum products sectors of Venezuela;
  • the formation of new joint ventures or other entities in Venezuela related to such activities; and
  • all transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to such activities, including the performance of commercial, legal, technical, safety, and environmental due diligence and assessments related to the foregoing.

Next steps
Maha will use the prerogatives granted by GL 52 and other existing OFAC general licenses for the negotiation and enforcement of the relevant operational and collaboration agreements/framework with PdVSA and/or local authorities, allowing the redevelopment of PetroUrdaneta's fields.

Contacts
Roberto Marchiori, CEO & CFO | Jakob Sintring, Head of IR
Phone: +46 8 611 05 11, E-mail: IR@maha-capital.com

About Maha Capital
Maha Capital AB (publ) is a listed investment company focused on deploying capital across high-potential sectors. The Company aims to build a diversified portfolio of investments that deliver long-term value for shareholders. Maha Capital targets opportunities with strong fundamentals, clear paths to monetization, and attractive risk-adjusted returns. The shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (MAHA-A). For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maha-capital.com.

This information is information that Maha Capital is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-18 21:59 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.