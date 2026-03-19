RaySearch Laboratories AB: First patient treated in Ukraine using RayStation

RaySearch is proud to announce that the first patient has been successfully treated using RayStation at the Poltava Regional Cancer Clinic in Ukraine. This milestone, achieved in partnership with the Help Ukraine Group (HUG), marks an important step in modernizing radiotherapy in the country and supporting cancer care during wartime.

Poltava Regional Cancer Clinic, a key oncology center serving thousands of patients in the region, is the first in Ukraine to use RayStation, RaySearch's advanced radiotherapy treatment planning system, clinically. The first prostate patient has now been successfully treated with the system on a conventional linear accelerator, and treatments at Poltava are expected to continue on a more routine basis going forward. Several other clinics are also expected to begin treating patients with RayStation in the near future.

Poltava Regional Cancer Clinic is one of ten cancer centers across Ukraine that, over the past two years, have received donations from RaySearch totaling 20 RayStation treatment planning systems. The systems have been installed, and clinical staff are currently undergoing training. Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv has also benefitted from these donations, enabling the university to provide practical training in treatment planning for the next generation of cancer care professionals in Ukraine.

Help Ukraine Group (HUG) is an international nonprofit organization of oncology practitioners from the United States, Australia, and Ukraine that supports cancer centers in Ukraine during the war.

Dmytro Sieroshtanov, Medical Physicist, Poltava Regional Cancer Clinic:

"Treating our first patient with RayStation marks a major step forward for cancer care in our region. This milestone shows that even in the most difficult circumstances, it is possible to deliver highly precise radiotherapy and provides our staff with advanced tools and training to improve patient outcomes."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO of RaySearch:

"We are truly proud and grateful to be able to support patients and clinicians in Ukraine. Seeing RayStation make a real difference in such a challenging environment shows what's possible when technology, teamwork, and dedication come together."

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB

Tel: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

Carolina Strömlid, Head of Investor Relations, RaySearch Laboratories AB

Tel: +46 (0) 708 807 173

ir@raysearchlabs.com

About Poltava Regional Cancer Clinic

Poltava Regional Cancer Clinic (also known as the Poltava Regional Clinical Oncology Center) is a major oncology centre in the Poltava region of central Ukraine. The clinic provides comprehensive cancer diagnosis and treatment services to thousands of patients each year and has continuously expanded its access to modern radiotherapy and diagnostic technologies, including the region's first linear accelerator and advanced imaging equipment. Services are offered free to patients under Ukraine's public health system, and the clinic also contributes to cancer care education and training in the region.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information vsystems. RaySearch's software has been sold to over 1,200 clinics in 51 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003 (STO: RAY B). More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

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