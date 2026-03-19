This marks the third consecutive year that Lighthouse Research Advisory has acknowledged Experian for its innovative employer solutions

For the third consecutive year, Experianhas been recognized as a Lighthouse Tech Awards winner by Lighthouse Research Advisory. Experian's I-9 Management with virtual I-9 completion was celebrated as a Core HR/Workforce and Best Innovative or Emerging Tech Solution for its ability to address compliance gaps and reduce risk in the Form I-9 process for all employers, whether their workforce is remote, hybrid or fully onsite.

"We built our I-9 Management solution to help make identity verification easier for employers and employees alike, especially when teams are spread out across different locations," said Anne Obee, vice president of Experian Employer Services. "By offering an alternative to the traditional in-person process, we assist companies in maintaining compliance without adding complexity. Our recognition reflects our continued focus on making compliance simpler and more efficient for our clients."

The Form I-9 is a critical component of onboarding, yet errors and noncompliance can lead to significant financial penalties. Traditional paper-based processes are vulnerable to risks, such as:

Outdated government-issued forms

Incorrectly completed fields

Lost or damaged physical forms

Untimely retention or deletion of records

In today's complex regulatory environment, Experian helps to simplify the process for employers and new hires, mitigates risk, and leverages our specialists' deep expertise and strong alignment with E-Verify for successful completion.

"Experian's latest I-9 capabilities make the process faster and easier through mobile document upload capabilities, secure virtual Section 2 appointments, real-time document review and immediate E-Verify submission," said the Lighthouse Research Advisory Awards judging panel. "These enhancements deliver a smoother onboarding experience for both HR teams and new hires."

To learn more about Experian's Employer Services business, visit https://www.experian.com/employer-services/.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realize their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260319904102/en/

Contacts:

Jordan Takeyama

Experian Public Relations

1 951 733 8768

jordan.takeyama@experian.com