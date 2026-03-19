Volati AB: New CEO in Volati's business area Ettiketto Group - Klara Svedberg appointed CEO and Rikard Ahlin becomes Deputy CEO

Klara Svedberg will assume the role of CEO of Ettiketto Group on 1 June 2026 and will join Volati's executive team. She has served as a Board member of Ettiketto Group since 2023 and succeeds Rikard Ahlin, who in connection with the change will transition to the role of Deputy CEO of Ettiketto Group. With experience of leading larger international operations and driving profitable growth, Klara will be a strong addition in the company's next phase, where the goal is to become a leading player in Europe.

The change represents a planned succession aimed at ensuring both continuity and a further strengthening of Ettiketto Group's international development. Klara Svedberg is currently a Board member of Ettiketto Group and most recently comes from Alfa Laval, where she was responsible for M&A, strategy and business development. Prior to that, she spent 18 years in the packaging industry in senior leadership roles, including full P&L responsibility at Tetra Pak, as well as other senior positions at Ball Corporation.

"I am very pleased to welcome Klara to Ettiketto Group and Volati. Klara's broad international background, combined with her solid experience in leading larger operations, will be important in our continued work to build a scalable European platform in labeling solutions," says Andreas Stenbäck, CEO of Volati.

Current CEO Rikard Ahlin has decided to step down from his role as CEO of Ettiketto Group after ten years and will assume the role of Deputy CEO, focusing on acquisitions and business development. He will remain a member of Ettiketto Group's management team.

"Rikard has played a pivotal role in building the company into the international business it is today. Under his leadership, the operations have developed into one of Europe's most profitable labeling businesses. Since 2019, Ettiketto Group has increased EBITA from SEK 52 million to SEK 215 million, driven by a successful acquisition strategy with clear synergies. I am very pleased that Rikard will continue to contribute to the company's development," continues Andreas Stenbäck.

In connection with the change, Rikard Ahlin will step down from Volati's executive team. Upon assuming the role of CEO of Ettiketto Group, Klara Svedberg will also join Volati's executive team.

Volati AB (publ)

Engelbrektsplan 1, SE-114 34 Stockholm

Tel: +46 8 21 68 40

Email: info@volati.se

Corp. reg. no.: 556555-4317

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Stenbäck, CEO Volati AB, +46 70 889 09 60, andreas.stenback@volati.se

About Volati

Volati is a Swedish industrial group with the vision to be Sweden's best owner of medium-sized companies. Through value-creating add-on acquisitions and long-term, sustainable company development, Volati has been delivering consistently strong profitable growth since the start in 2003. The Group consists of the business areas Salix Group, Ettiketto Group and Industry, with operations in 20 countries, about 2,300 employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 8.4 billion. Volati's ordinary shares and preference shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.volati.se.