Predictiv AI, Inc.: Predictiv AI Appoints Multi-Agent Systems Pioneer Professor George Rzevski as Strategic Advisor to Advance Swarm AI Platforms

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI)(FWB:7IT) (the "Company" or "Predictiv AI"), a Canadian artificial intelligence company focused on building advanced AI platforms for mobility, logistics, and enterprise operations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor George Rzevski as Strategic Advisor.

Professor Rzevski is internationally recognized as one of the pioneers of complexity science, swarm intelligence, and multi-agent artificial intelligence systems, with decades of experience designing adaptive AI platforms used in aerospace, transportation, logistics, supply chains, and smart city environments.

Through this appointment, Predictiv AI will advance its development of next-generation swarm AI platforms capable of coordinating fleets, logistics networks, and infrastructure systems in real time.

Global Leader in Complexity Science and Multi-Agent AI

Professor Rzevski is Professor Emeritus at The Open University (United Kingdom), where he served as Head of the Department of Design and Innovation and Director of the Centre for the Design of Intelligent Systems.

His department achieved the highest possible rating in the UK Research Assessment Exercises, and the university later established the George Rzevski Complexity Science Laboratory in recognition of his contributions to the field.

Over his career, Professor Rzevski has become a global authority on complex adaptive systems and distributed AI, focusing on how networks of autonomous agents can coordinate and solve large-scale operational problems that traditional software systems cannot address.

His work forms the foundation for modern swarm intelligence architectures used in logistics networks, fleet operations, and intelligent infrastructure systems.

Real-World AI Systems Across Global Industries

Professor Rzevski has designed and implemented multi-agent systems used in mission-critical operational environments worldwide.

These include platforms supporting:

Aerospace and Space Logistics

Adaptive logistics coordination systems connected to operations supporting the International Space Station (ISS), designed to manage complex resource scheduling and operational planning.

Transportation and Mobility Networks

Real-time scheduling and dispatch systems for:

taxi fleets

transportation dispatch networks

rental vehicle operations

unmanned vehicle coordination

These systems dynamically allocate vehicles and resources using distributed AI agents operating in real time.

Rail and Infrastructure Systems

Multi-agent scheduling systems designed to resolve operational conflicts in complex transportation networks such as rail and transit systems.

Global Logistics and Shipping

AI coordination systems used to manage large-scale logistics operations, including scheduling and optimization for global tanker fleets.

Retail Supply Chain Optimization

Real-time forecasting and replenishment systems developed for LEGO branded retail outlets, enabling adaptive inventory and demand management.

Smart Cities and Urban Infrastructure

Digital city platforms that treat cities as coordinated digital ecosystems, enabling infrastructure, mobility networks, and services to operate as adaptive intelligent systems.

Architect of Multi-Agent Technology Platforms

Professor Rzevski is also the architect behind several commercial multi-agent AI platforms, including systems developed through companies such as Magenta Technology and Multi-Agent Technology Ltd.

These platforms enable organizations to deploy distributed AI systems capable of coordinating thousands of independent agents simultaneously, allowing operations to dynamically adapt to disruptions and changing conditions.

Applications of these technologies include:

logistics and supply chain orchestration

fleet and mobility optimization

enterprise process automation

infrastructure scheduling and resource management

autonomous system coordination

Global Academic and Industry Influence

Professor Rzevski has served as Visiting Professor at leading universities worldwide, including:

Cologne University of Applied Sciences (Germany)

Wuhan University (China)

Samara Aerospace University (Russia)

University of Moratuwa (Sri Lanka)

Brunel University (United Kingdom)

He has authored over 130 academic publications and several influential books on complexity science and intelligent systems, including:

The Future is Digital: How Complexity and AI Will Shape Our Lives and Work

Managing Complexity

Mechatronics: Designing Intelligent Machines

He also served as Editor-in-Chief of the Elsevier journal "Artificial Intelligence in Engineering."

Advancing Predictiv AI's Swarm Intelligence Strategy

Predictiv AI is developing AI platforms designed to orchestrate complex operational systems across fleets, logistics networks, and infrastructure assets.

With Professor Rzevski joining as Strategic Advisor, the company plans to accelerate the development of swarm-based AI architectures capable of coordinating large-scale networks of vehicles, assets, and services in real time.

These technologies are expected to support applications such as:

intelligent fleet management

logistics network optimization

autonomous mobility platforms

infrastructure-scale AI orchestration

enterprise operational automation

"Professor Rzevski is one of the pioneers in applying complexity science and multi-agent systems to real operational environments. His work has influenced how intelligent infrastructure systems are designed across logistics, transportation, aerospace, and enterprise operations," said Suman Pushparajah, CEO of Predictiv AI. "As Predictiv AI continues building platforms for fleet intelligence, logistics orchestration, and autonomous systems, his expertise in swarm intelligence and adaptive systems will significantly strengthen our technology strategy."

"Many modern operational systems - from logistics networks to cities - are becoming too complex for traditional software approaches. Multi-agent and swarm-based architectures allow these systems to adapt dynamically and operate more efficiently," added Professor Rzevski. "I look forward to supporting Predictiv AI as it develops intelligent platforms capable of managing complex real-world operations."

About Predictiv AI Inc.



Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company focused on developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat, and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows. For more information, please visit www.predictiv.ai.

Company Contact

Suman Pushparajah

Chief Executive Officer & Director

416-388-8886

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the expected future operating performance of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Predictiv AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/predictiv-ai-appoints-multi-agent-systems-pioneer-professor-georg-1149241