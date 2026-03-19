CTT Systems AB: Change in the Nomination Committee of CTT Systems

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT):

SEB Funds AB, which is one of the company's largest shareholders, has informed the company that Anette Andersson has been appointed as a new representative in the Nomination Committee. Andersson replaces Christian Lage Lindström.

After the change, the Nomination Committee consists of the following members:

Anette Andersson, appointed by SEB Funds

Malin Björkmo, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder

Jonathan Schönbäck, appointed by Odin fonder

Tomas Torlöf, appointed by Trulscom Förvaltning AB

The Annual General Meeting of CTT Systems AB is scheduled for May 7, 2026.