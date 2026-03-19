CTT Systems AB: Change in the Nomination Committee of CTT Systems

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT):
SEB Funds AB, which is one of the company's largest shareholders, has informed the company that Anette Andersson has been appointed as a new representative in the Nomination Committee. Andersson replaces Christian Lage Lindström.
After the change, the Nomination Committee consists of the following members:
Anette Andersson, appointed by SEB Funds
Malin Björkmo, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder
Jonathan Schönbäck, appointed by Odin fonder
Tomas Torlöf, appointed by Trulscom Förvaltning AB
The Annual General Meeting of CTT Systems AB is scheduled for May 7, 2026.
For more information:
Tomas Torlöf, Chairman of the Board, CTT Systems AB
Tel. +46(0)70-5943819/e-mail: tomas@trulscom.se
About CTT Systems
CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se.
Attachments
Change in the Nomination Committee of CTT Systems
SOURCE: CTT Systems AB
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/change-in-the-nomination-committee-of-ctt-systems-1149244