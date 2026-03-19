Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Premiere Beauty Shows and SalonCentric Announce Strategic Partnership for Premiere San Antonio 2026

SalonCentric Becomes the Premiere Shows' First-Ever Presenting Sponsor for San Antonio Event, Bringing Unparalleled Value to Beauty Professionals

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / Premiere Beauty Shows, the nation's leading network of professional beauty events, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with SalonCentric, a premier distributor of salon professional products, as the first-ever presenting sponsor of Premiere San Antonio. This historic collaboration unites two industry leaders to deliver an elevated and transformative experience for beauty professionals in the Southwest.

Premiere San Antonio Presented By SalonCentric: August 30-31, 2026



This partnership represents the coming together of two leaders in the beauty industry, each with a proven track record of empowering professionals and driving innovation. Premiere Beauty Shows has long been recognized as the gold standard for professional beauty events while SalonCentric is celebrated as the go-to distributor for salon professionals, offering access to the most sought-after products and education. Together, these two leaders are redefining what regional beauty events can achieve, creating a platform that inspires, educates, and connects beauty professionals like never before.

A Historic Collaboration to Elevate the Industry

As the first-ever presenting sponsor in Premiere Beauty Shows' history, SalonCentric's involvement marks a pivotal moment for the beauty industry. This partnership is not just about hosting an event - it's about leveraging the combined strength of two industry giants to empower beauty professionals and advance the profession. SalonCentric's role as presenting sponsor will amplify the event's impact, bringing attendees exclusive access to cutting-edge products, world-class education, and immersive experiences that reflect the shared commitment of both organizations to excellence and innovation.

What Happens When Two Powerhouses Join Forces?

The collaboration between Premiere Beauty Shows and SalonCentric promises to deliver an unmatched experience for attendees, including:

Unrivaled Expertise: With Premiere Beauty Shows' legacy of hosting world-class events and SalonCentric's deep knowledge of professional products and education, attendees will benefit from the combined expertise of two industry leaders.



Expanded Opportunities: SalonCentric's involvement will bring a broader range of brands, educators, and activations to Premiere San Antonio, ensuring beauty professionals have access to the best the industry has to offer.



A Shared Vision for Growth: Both organizations are committed to empowering beauty professionals, driving innovation, and fostering meaningful connections that elevate careers and businesses.

A Partnership Built on Leadership and Innovation

Randy Field, Senior Vice President of Premiere Beauty Shows, emphasized the significance of this collaboration:

"This partnership is a true meeting of the minds between two industry powerhouses. Premiere Beauty Shows and SalonCentric share a commitment to excellence, innovation, and supporting beauty professionals. Together, we are creating an event that will set a new standard for regional beauty events and inspire professionals across the Southwest."

LeAnn Jay, President of SalonCentric, echoed this sentiment:

"SalonCentric and Premiere stand at the forefront of our industry, and our partnership is a powerful testament to our unified vision of empowering beauty professionals. By merging our strengths, we are poised to deliver an exceptional experience that equips beauty professionals with the essential tools, cutting-edge education, and creative inspiration they need to thrive."

A Must-Attend Event for Beauty Professionals

Premiere San Antonio 2026 will feature more than 100 brands, diverse education sessions spanning hair, barbering, spa & wellness, nails, makeup, and more, as well as show-stopping Main Stage presentations, hands-on workshops, and immersive activations. With SalonCentric as presenting sponsor, the event will deliver an elevated experience that reflects the combined strength and vision of two industry leaders.

Visit Premiere San Antonio Presented By SalonCentric

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this transformative event in the heart of Texas. Show passes for Premiere San Antonio Presented By SalonCentric (August 30-31, 2026) will be available March 2026 at premieresanantonioshow.com, and SalonCentric/State|RDA retail locations in Texas.

Visit the premieresanantonioshow.com for more information and updates.

About Premiere Beauty Shows

The Premiere Shows are the nation's leading network of beauty industry events, matched with world-class education from top beauty brands and renowned educators. Premiere welcomes all representatives of the professional beauty industry to meet with top brands from around the globe, get hands-on education, shop, connect with their community, and stay up to date with the hottest trends in the business. Premiere exhibitors are guaranteed to meet decision-makers from every area of the beauty industry on an exhibit floor designed to bring the beauty community together to learn, buy, and connect. For more information on Premiere Shows and its events, visit premiereshows.com.

The Premiere Shows' events are organized by USA Beauty LLC, a joint venture between Informa Markets, BolognaFiere, and the Professional Beauty Association - a historic partnership created to better serve the beauty industry. USA Beauty LLC also operates the Cosmoprof North America events held annually in Las Vegas and Miami.

About SalonCentric

SalonCentric, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., is the premier national distributor of salon professional products in the U.S. Created by L'Oréal USA in 2008, SalonCentric has 245 sales consultants, more than 780 SalonCentric and SalonCentric Franchise stores, more than 80 State|RDA stores and 250 State|RDA sales consultants. SalonCentric's vision is to fuel freedom in every beauty professional. Brands distributed by SalonCentric include: AIIR, Alterna, amika, Artistic, Ashtae, Blonde Solutions, Brazilian Blowout, Bumble and bumble, Colortrak, Color Wow, Concept, BaByliss, Bioelements, Bio Ionic, Biolage, BosleyMD, Briogeo, Design Essentials, Design.ME, Dermalogica, Framar, ghd, Grande, Hempz, IGK, Joico, Jolie Skin Co., K18, Kenra Professional, Keratin Complex, KEVIN.MURPHY, L'ANZA, L'Oréal Professionnel, Living Proof, Maria Nila Matrix, Mizani, Moroccanoil, Olaplex, OUAI, Pravana, Product Club, Prolific, Pulp Riot, Pureology, R+Co, Redken 5th Avenue NYC, Sexy Hair, Surface, UNITE, Verb and many other fine brands.

For more information, visit www.saloncentric.com.

Media Contact:

Premiere Shows

PremiereDKC@dkcnews.com

SalonCentric

rbray@saloncentric.com

SOURCE: Informa Markets - USA Beauty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/premiere-beauty-shows-and-saloncentric-announce-strategic-partnership-1149165