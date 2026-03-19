Nasdaq Copenhagen has suspended trading in Brain+ A/S until further notice. Awaiting information from the company.
Further information:
Issuer Surveillance +45 33 77 03 33
Trading Surveillance +45 33 77 04 59
© 2026 GlobeNewswire
Nasdaq Copenhagen has suspended trading in Brain+ A/S until further notice. Awaiting information from the company.
Further information:
Issuer Surveillance +45 33 77 03 33
Trading Surveillance +45 33 77 04 59
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|INSIDE INFORMATION
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT No. 2026-9
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|Nasdaq Copenhagen has suspended trading in Brain+ A/S until further notice. Awaiting information from the company.
Further information:
Issuer Surveillance +45...
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As previously announced on 19 November 2025, Brain+ A/S has been exploring various options...
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