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WKN: A3C5G6 | ISIN: DK0061670205 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2026 14:00 Uhr
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Brain+ A/S: BRAIN+ A/S to file for bankruptcy - 19 March 2026

INSIDE INFORMATION

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT No. 2026-9

BRAIN+ A/S - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

BRAIN+ A/S to file for bankruptcy - 19 March 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark, 19 March 2026, Brain+ A/S (Nasdaq First North: BRAINP)

Copenhagen, Denmark, 19 March 2026 Following the announcement of 12 March 2026 regarding the in-court restructuring proceedings, the board of directors and management of BRAIN+ A/S regret to announce that it has not been possible to reach a sustainable solution within the framework of the restructuring process. As a result, Brain+ A/S, will file for bankruptcy. The bankruptcy petition will be submitted to the bankruptcy division of the Maritime and Commercial High Court as soon as possible.

The Board acknowledges the dedication and substantial efforts of management in advancing Ayla and believes the team has taken all reasonable steps to drive the business forward.

For inquiries, please contact:

BRAIN+ A/S

Devika Rani Wood, CEO

devika@brain-plus.com

Phone: +44 7429 280366

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

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