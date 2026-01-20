Brain+ A/S: Notice of in-court restructuring proceedings of BRAIN+ A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT No. 2026-2

Brain+ A/S - Inside information

Copenhagen, Denmark, 20 January 2026, Brain+ A/S (Nasdaq First North: BRAINP)

Copenhagen, Denmark, 20 January 2026 - BRAIN+ A/S (the "Company") announces that the Maritime and Commercial High Court has commenced in-court restructuring proceedings of the Company as of 20 January 2026, following the Company's petition filed on the same date. The Court has appointed attorney Søren Christensen Volder as restructuring administrator.

The restructuring administrator will notify all known creditors of the commencement of the in-court restructuring proceedings in accordance with section 11 b of the Danish Insolvency Act.

A creditors' meeting has been scheduled for Friday, 13 February 2026 at 11:00 CET at the Maritime and Commercial High Court. All creditors are entitled to attend. At the meeting, the restructuring plan will be presented. The statutory restructuring plan to be prepared under the Danish Insolvency Act is expected to be distributed by the restructuring administrator to all known creditors prior to the meeting.

The purpose of the in-court restructuring is to assess whether a basis can be established for continuing all or part of the Company's operations, including through a sale of all or parts of the Company's assets. At this stage, it is uncertain whether a solution can be achieved. The Company will provide further updates when appropriate.

For more information, please contact:

Devika Wood, CEO +44 7429 280366 devika@brain-plus.com

Otto Rasmussen, CFO +45 5253 6886 otto@brain-plus.com

www.brain-plus.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital 2 ApS

E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk www.hcandersencapital.dk

About Brain+

Brain+ A/S is a digital health company listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark, building the world's first scalable dementia care platform. By reducing preparation time, standardising best practice, and supporting staff training, Ayla empowers healthcare professionals to provide more accessible, effective dementia treatment and care. The Company's flagship product, Ayla - your CST Assistant, is a digital tool designed to support the consistent delivery of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST) - a non-pharmacological, NICE-recommended, and clinically proven therapy for people with mild to moderate dementia.