Brain+ A/S: Brain+ is seeking restructuring proceedings

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 2026-1

Copenhagen, Denmark, 20 January 2026, Brain+ A/S (Nasdaq First North: BRAINP)

As previously announced on 19 November 2025, Brain+ A/S has been exploring various options to secure financing for the Company. Despite these efforts, the Company has not been able at this time to secure a long-term financing solution.

Accordingly, the Board of Directors has resolved to initiate a formal assessment of restructuring options and expects to submit a request for restructuring proceedings to the court today, Tuesday, 20 January 2026.

The purpose of the restructuring process is to evaluate available strategic alternatives, which may include continued operations under a restructuring framework, sale of the company's assets to pay debt and the liquidation and delisting of the company, recapitalization or other value-preserving transactions.

During this process, the Company intends to continue its activities to the extent possible while working with its advisers to safeguard stakeholder interests.

The Company will keep the market informed of any further material developments in accordance with its disclosure obligations.

For more information, please contact:

Devika Wood, CEO +44 7429 280366 devika@brain-plus.com

Otto Rasmussen, CFO +45 5253 6886 otto@brain-plus.com

www.brain-plus.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital 2 ApS E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk www.hcandersencapital.dk

About Brain+

Brain+ A/S is a digital health company listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark, building the world's first scalable dementia care platform. By reducing preparation time, standardising best practice, and supporting staff training, Ayla empowers healthcare professionals to provide more accessible, effective dementia treatment and care. The Company's flagship product, Ayla - your CST Assistant, is a digital tool designed to support the consistent delivery of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST) - a non-pharmacological, NICE-recommended, and clinically proven therapy for people with mild to moderate dementia.