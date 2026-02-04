Brain+ A/S: Update on in-court restructuring proceedings - 4 February 2026

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT No. 2026-5

BRAIN+ A/S - Investor News

Copenhagen, Denmark, 4 February 2026, Brain+ A/S (Nasdaq First North: BRAINP)

Copenhagen, Denmark, 4 February 2026 Brain+ A/S (the "Company") today announces an update to the in-court restructuring proceedings as the restructuring administrator request to postpone the discussion of the proposed restructuring plan to a later meeting.

For inquiries, please contact:

BRAIN+ A/S

Devika Rani Wood, CEO

devika@brain-plus.com

Phone: +44 7429 280366