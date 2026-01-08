Brain+ A/S: Brain+ Investor Update - December 2025

NEWS RELEASE

Copenhagen, Denmark, 8 January 2026, Brain+ A/S (Nasdaq First North: BRAINP)

Brain+ A/S reports continued international expansion alongside strengthened traction in its home market of Denmark in its December investor update, underscoring the scalability of its commercial model and the sustained impact of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST) delivered through Ayla.

Highlights

Copenhagen Municipality renewed its annual contract for Ayla, delivering CST across nine sites in 2026.

Southcare Homes Group publishes first Maintenance CST outcomes, demonstrating sustained resident benefits.

Brain+ shortlisted for the 2026 HSJ Partnership Awards.

Launch of a new independent ROI framework for care homes, supported by a well-attended December webinar.

During December, Brain+ strengthened its domestic footprint while continuing to grow in the UK. Copenhagen Municipality, the largest municipality in Denmark serving more than 650,000 residents, renewed its annual contract to continue delivering CST using Ayla across nine sites in 2026. First introduced in December 2023, Ayla has now been reaffirmed as a core component of the municipality's cognitive care provision.

In parallel, one of Denmark's fastest-growing municipalities, Favrskov, signed with Brain+ to introduce CST using Ayla, with local teams already trained. These wins further consolidate Brain+'s leadership position in Denmark while providing a strong foundation for continued international growth.

UK momentum continued with Caring and Leading, a care group comprising seven established care homes, selecting Ayla to deliver CST to residents. This decision reflects growing confidence among UK operators in Ayla's clinical value and operational fit.

Customer-reported outcomes remain a central driver of adoption. In December, Southcare Homes Group published its first maintenance CST report following completion of the standard seven-week programme. Residents participating in a light-touch maintenance group (one session per week over 24 weeks) largely maintained, and in some cases improved, outcomes rather than experiencing the typical cognitive decline expected over time. Notable uplifts were seen in energy, mood, self-perception, and perceived memory, with 80% of residents maintaining and 10% improving subjective cognition scores. Residents reported feeling more confident, more engaged, and better able to communicate and participate in daily life.

Brain+'s growing profile was reflected in its shortlisting for the 2026 HSJ Partnership Awards, recognising its work with Southcare Homes Group in the Primary and Community Care Project of the Year category. The nomination highlights the strength of collaboration between Brain+ and care providers delivering measurable impact at scale.

December also marked the launch of Brain+'s new return-on-investment framework for care homes, developed by independent health economist Dr Simon Leigh. The model demonstrates how Ayla can support significant annual value through improved occupancy, delayed escalation to nursing care, reduced staff absence and agency reliance, and time savings in administration and session planning, alongside new revenue opportunities. A December webinar walking through the model and its practical application was well attended by operators and sector leaders.

Thought leadership activity continued, with Brain+ invited to speak on the Headline Stage at The Longevity Show alongside internationally recognised experts shaping the future of healthspan. Looking ahead, momentum continues with an industry roundtable hosted jointly with Mills & Reeve solicitors, already at capacity, bringing together senior leaders to discuss innovation, evidence, and adoption in cognitive care.

Devika Wood, CEO of Brain+, said:

"December was a powerful demonstration of both depth and breadth in our progress. Renewed commitment from Copenhagen Municipality and new adoption in Favrskov underline the strength of our position in Denmark, while continued expansion in the UK shows that Ayla is resonating across very different care systems. Just as importantly, the sustained CST outcomes we're seeing with Ayla - particularly in maintenance settings - reinforce that this isn't short-term impact, but meaningful, lasting change for people living with cognitive impairment. That combination of strong home-market validation, international growth, and real-world results gives us great confidence as we move into 2026."

