Brain+ A/S: Brain+ Investor Update - November

NEWS RELEASE

Brain+ Investor Update - November

Copenhagen, Denmark, 4 December 2025, Brain+ A/S (Nasdaq First North: BRAINP)

Brain+ A/S reports continued commercial traction, national research recognition, and operational scaling in its November investor update, further strengthening confidence in its UK growth strategy and the leadership team driving it.

Highlights

TLC Care selected Ayla for rollout across all nine of its luxury care homes.

Brain+ invited to speak at the UK Dementia Congress by the Alzheimer's Society.

Commercial momentum continued with TLC Care, the award-winning luxury care home group, deciding to roll out Ayla across all nine of its homes across North London, Hertfordshire, Surrey and Cambridge. This represents one of the company's largest multi-site implementations to date and demonstrates strong alignment between Ayla and operators focused on high-quality, person-centred dementia care.

Brain+ also secured a new contract with Century Care, introducing Ayla into Brambles, its residential care home in Preston. The growing volume of inbound interest and conversions reflects sustained demand for evidence-based digital dementia care solutions.

Reflecting increased sales and onboarding activity, Brain+ ramped up implementation and CST training efforts across the UK. During November, staff were trained or actively undergoing training to become CST facilitators across Wales and England, delivered through a blend of in-person and online sessions to support scalable deployment.

Customer feedback continues to be exceptionally positive, exemplified by remarks during the November webinar:"We are massive supporters, and are rolling this out to further Homes within the Group and are already on our second iteration. Brain+ is transforming the lives of our incredible residents, your training is enhancing the skills of my amazing team." Karim Nanji, CEO, Southcare Homes Group.

Brain+'s profile continued to rise, with the team invited by the Alzheimer's Society to speak at the UK Dementia Congress during the session "Dementia Innovations That Will Transform the World." This reflects increasing acknowledgement of Ayla as a leading innovation capable of transforming dementia care delivery.

The company also became a member of Care England, the largest representative body for independent social care providers, providing valuable access to senior decision-makers and policy discussions shaping the sector.

The new website, ayla-care.com, was completed to support commercial efforts and ensure a clear, professional, and conversion-focused online presence for care home operators exploring Ayla. Publications including BioFocus and Dementia Together profiled the company's innovation, expanding reach across both the healthtech and dementia communities. Monthly webinars were also ongoing to bring prospective customers closer to Brain+ and to share real-world insights from active users, strengthening engagement and accelerating sales cycles.

The team was strengthened further with the appointment of Linsey Scott as Fractional Marketing Lead. Linsey brings extensive experience across technology, healthcare and healthtech, including roles supporting HP, Microsoft, the NHS, ORCHA, and Brain-in-Hand, and will play a key role in amplifying Brain+'s brand and supporting commercial growth.

Devika Wood, CEO, Brain+, said: "Amongst our progress, it is particularly important, is the feedback we receive from customers using Ayla, and the enthusiasm of staff going through training. It reaffirms that Ayla is meeting a real and urgent need in dementia care. Seeing teams embrace this innovation and witnessing the impact on residents' lives drives us forward with confidence."

For more information, please contact:

Devika Wood, CEO +44 7429 280366 devika@brain-plus.com

Otto Rasmussen, CFO +45 5253 6886 otto@brain-plus.com

www.brain-plus.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital 2 ApS E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk www.hcandersencapital.dk

About Brain+

Brain+ A/S is a digital health company listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark, building the world's first scalable dementia care platform. By reducing preparation time, standardising best practice, and supporting staff training, Ayla empowers healthcare professionals to provide more accessible, effective dementia treatment and care. The Company's flagship product, Ayla - your CST Assistant, is a digital tool designed to support the consistent delivery of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST) - a non-pharmacological, NICE-recommended, and clinically proven therapy for people with mild to moderate dementia.