Montag, 06.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
WKN: A3C5G6 | ISIN: DK0061670205
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRAIN+ A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRAIN+ A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2025 08:30 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brain+ A/S: Brain+ appoints new Chief Financial Officer

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT - No. 2025-18

Copenhagen, Denmark, 6 October 2025 - Brain+ A/S (Nasdaq First North: BRAINP)

Brain+ A/S ("Brain+" or the "Company") has appointed Otto Rasmussen, an experienced financial executive, as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Otto will step into the position with immediate effect, ensuring an effective hand-over from the current CFO, who will transition by end of October 2025.

Otto Rasmussen brings extensive experience in financial leadership, strategic life science business planning as well as in international development process optimization and growth strategies. He has experience from both start-ups, small and high-growth companies, private equity backed companies and publicly listed large companies.

With a strong and diversified background, Otto will play a key role in supporting Brain+' continued commercial transition and growth as the Company is establishing a position as a leading provider of innovative digital solutions for better dementia care and therapy.

Devika Wood, CEO of Brain+, commented: ""We are delighted to welcome Otto to Brain+ at such a pivotal time in our journey. His extensive experience in financial leadership and international growth will be invaluable as we accelerate our commercial expansion and strengthen our position as a leader in digital dementia care."

Otto Rasmussen, incoming CFO, said: "I am excited to join Brain+ at such an important stage in its development. I look forward to contributing my experience to support the Company's mission of delivering innovative digital solutions that improve dementia care and therapy."

After the period of hand-over, Brain+ will invite investors to a webinar, where they can meet Otto and get an update on the Company's commercial and financial outlook.

---

For more information about Brain+, please contact:

Devika Wood, CEO, E-mail: devika@brain-plus.com

Or

Hanne Vissing Leth, CFO, Email: hanne@brain-plus.com

www.brain-plus.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital 2 ApS

Phone: +45 28 74 66 40

E-mail: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

www.hcandersencapital.dk

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
