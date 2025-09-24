Brain+ A/S: Brain+ launches first Ayla NHS pilot with one of the UK's largest primary care practices

NEWS RELEASE

Copenhagen, Denmark, 24 September 2025, Brain+ A/S (Nasdaq First North: BRAINP)

Brain+ A/S ("Brain+" or the "Company") has signed an agreement with a large primary care practice in the South West of England to deploy Ayla - your CST Assistant for delivery of on-site Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST) over a 7-week pilot period. The GP practice operates under the UK National Health Service (NHS) and serves a patient population of more than 28,000, making it one of the country's largest. The pilot will capture and present the benefits of Ayla-delivered CST at the patient, partner/carer, and practice level.

This agreement represents the first Ayla deployment and first time deploying CST in an NHS primary care setting, positioning Brain+ to expand adoption with individual practices and at scale through Integrated Care Boards (ICBs) and other NHS purchasers.

Background

The NHS is the largest provider of dementia diagnosis, treatment, and care for the UK's ~1 million people living with dementia. Since launching Ayla in late Q3 2024, Brain+ has focused on the private care home market, where customers are smaller, decision-making is faster, and sales cycles are shorter. However, the NHS remains a strategically important long-term growth channel, and since late 2024, Brain+ has been building awareness of its CST solutions within the NHS and establishing relationships with key decision makers.

Terms of the pilot

Brain+ will deploy Ayla for effective delivery of CST within the General Practitioner (GP) practice for 7 weeks. During this time, the company will work closely with practice staff to measure patient outcomes, capture partner and carer feedback, and assess operational impact for the practice. Under the pilot agreement, Brain+ will provide access to Ayla - your CST Assistant at no cost, while all training and other out-of-pocket expenses associated with staff training and running the pilot will be covered by the practice.

Strategic significance

This NHS pilot represents a landmark breakthrough for Brain+, as CST is traditionally commissioned only in secondary care memory assessment clinics. Currently, patients wait up to 12 months for a diagnosis in memory clinics, often reaching an advanced stage of dementia before receiving therapy. By contrast, the pilot will run Ayla-delivered CST in primary care at the point of diagnosis, aligning with the Dementia Local Enhanced Service (LES) strategy to improve earlier identification, diagnosis, and support. Embedding Ayla-delivered CST earlier in the pathway aims to demonstrate the value of timely, scalable interventions for patients, carers, and practices.

Success in this pilot will also pave the way for wider NHS adoption through Integrated Care Boards and national commissioning, representing a major growth opportunity for Brain+.

Devika Wood, CEO of Brain+, commented: "Launching our first NHS pilot is a milestone moment for Brain+. Dementia care urgently needs innovation, and Ayla is designed to give practices and carers the tools to deliver consistent, high-quality CST at scale. This pilot will showcase how Ayla creates impact not only for patients, but also for their families and the wider practice."

About Brain+

Brain+ A/S is a digital health company listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark, building the world's first scalable dementia care platform. By reducing preparation time, standardising best practice, and supporting staff training, Ayla empowers healthcare professionals to provide more accessible, effective dementia treatment and care. The Company's flagship product, Ayla - your CST Assistant, is a digital tool designed to support the consistent delivery of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST)-a non-pharmacological, NICE-recommended and clinically proven intervention for people with mild to moderate dementia.

Contact Information

Devika Wood, CEO: +44 7429 280366, devika@brain-plus.com

Hanne Vissing Leth, CFO: +45 53 88 99 02, hanne@brain-plus.com

Brain+ vision: Building the world's first scalable dementia care platform to help people affected by dementia live better lives.