GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2025 09:25 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brain+ A/S: Brain+ signs agreement with Agincare Homes - the fourth UK care home group to deploy effective dementia therapy with Ayla

NEWS RELEASE

Copenhagen, Denmark, September 16, 2025 - Brain+ A/S (Nasdaq First North: BRAINP)

Brain+ A/S ("Brain+" or "the Company") has signed an agreement with Agincare Homes Holdings Ltd, UK ("Agincare") to deploy Ayla - your CST Assistant at initially one of the group's care homes. The agreement creates a strategic pathway to scale Ayla across Agincare's wider care-home portfolio, with an opportunity to roll out to as many as 31 homes following a successful deployment. The total annual contract value and 2025 cash flow potential amount to approximately DKK 270 thousand (£31,000).

Background

Agincare is one of England's leading independent care providers with 31 care and nursing homes currently operated by the group. This footprint underpins a considerable multi-site opportunity for Brain+ to follow after the initial pilot agreement to deploy Ayla - your CST Assistant at one of the group's care homes..

Ayla - your CST Assistant enables consistent, effective delivery of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST), a non-pharmacological, NICE-recommended intervention for people with mild to moderate dementia. Ayla reduces preparation time, standardises best practice, and supports staff training at scale. A recent pilot conducted as a Post Market Clinical Follow-up Study (PMCF) with Ayla - your CST Assistant in two UK care homes showed that seven weeks of twice-weekly CST sessions delivered with Ayla improved cognitive outcomes by 47.8% in residents with mild to moderate dementia with significant improvements also in their mood, emotional well-being and Quality-of-Life.

Terms of the agreement with Agincare

The initial agreement covers access to Ayla including training and education of one (1) care staff member in the deployment of Ayla at the Gainsborough Care Home, which is located in Swanage and has 48 residents. Gainsborough is rated 'Good' overall by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), and also in all five inspection categories.

After a 7 weeks pilot of Ayla supported CST at Gainsborough, the annual license subscription starts from Day 1 of the pilot and is pro-rated. The total potential contract value of a multi-home contract, if expanded to 31 sites after a successful evaluation, is £31,000 annually as per Brain+ multi-site contract pricing terms. Brain+ expects initial cash inflow in November 2025, reflecting the contract's pro-ration from Day 1 of the deployment and standard invoicing terms.

Devika Wood, CEO of Brain+, commented: "We're thrilled to begin the introduction of Ayla - your CST Assistant with Agincare at Gainsborough Care Home. The agreement is designed to showcase Ayla's impact on residents and care teams, and, crucially, to pave the way for a multi-home rollout. This is exactly our model at work: land, prove, and uplift across the group."

About Agincare

Agincare is a large, independent care provider in England delivering services across 100+ locations, including care and nursing homes, home care, live-in care, assisted living and supported living.

About Brain+

Brain+ A/S is a digital health company listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark, building the world's first scalable dementia care platform. Its flagship product, Ayla - your CST Assistant, is a digital tool designed to support the consistent delivery of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST), a non-pharmacological, NICE-recommended intervention for people with mild to moderate dementia.

Brain+ vision: Building the world's first scalable dementia care platform to help people affected by dementia, live better lives.

---

Contact Information

Devika Wood, CEO: + 44 7429 280366, devika@brain-plus.com

Hanne Vissing Leth, CFO: +45 53 88 99 02, hanne@brain-plus.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
