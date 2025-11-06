Brain+ A/S: Brain+ investor update - October

NEWS RELEASE

Copenhagen, Denmark, 6 November 2025, Brain+ A/S (Nasdaq First North: BRAINP)

Brain+ A/S reports continued commercial traction and operational expansion in its October investor update, reinforcing confidence in its UK growth trajectory.

Highlights

In October, Brain+ signed and invoiced contracts with six new UK care home groups, representing a total contracted and invoiced value of DKK ~167 thousand (£19,500).

New contracts included Brain+'s first in Wales with Bryn Edwin Care Home, part of the Amber Court Group, introducing CST with Brain+.

Strategic team appointments included Otto Rasmussen as Fractional CFO, Josefine Funder Nissen as Clinical Product Specialist to drive implementation and customer success, and Oliver Hiller as Business Development Lead.

Brain+ continues to see accelerating commercial traction across the UK care sector. The six new contracts (Fortava Healthcare, Oakland Care, Splendid Healthcare, Willowbank [Buckland Care Group], Acre Care Homes, and Bryn Edwin Care Home [Amber Court Group]) underscore growing demand for its Ayla digital dementia care platform.

During October, the leadership team was invited to present at several sector events, including Barclays Bank's Care Home Innovation Forum, which directly led to two new contracts. Brain+ also participated in multiple NHS programmes and forums, including the Royal College of Psychiatrists Memory Services Accreditation Programme, NHS Clinical Entrepreneur Programme, NHS Norfolk & Waveney ICB, and Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust, further raising awareness of CST and Ayla among clinicians and decision-makers.

On the product side, Brain+ successfully achieved DTAC certification, confirming that Ayla meets NHS standards for data protection, clinical safety, technical security, and usability, a key milestone paving the way for adoption across NHS services.

Versions 2.2.24 and 2.2.25 of Ayla Care were released during October, bringing UX improvements and a new in-platform help section. The company also decided to transition to web-only access from 2026, optimising development resources in line with market usage patterns.

While the Microsoft Azure outage in October caused brief disruption for one client session, the technical team has since implemented a back-up server and business continuity plan to prevent recurrence.

"October marks a strong month of commercial progress for Brain+," said Devika Wood, CEO, Brain+. "The speed and volume of new customer onboarding, coupled with strategic team hires and sector engagement, underscore the growing recognition of our CST platform in the UK. We look forward to building on this momentum in November and sharing further progress with investors soon."

About Brain+

Brain+ A/S is a digital health company listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark, building the world's first scalable dementia care platform. By reducing preparation time, standardising best practice, and supporting staff training, Ayla empowers healthcare professionals to provide more accessible, effective dementia treatment and care. The Company's flagship product, Ayla - your CST Assistant, is a digital tool designed to support the consistent delivery of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST)-a non-pharmacological, NICE-recommended and clinically proven intervention for people with mild to moderate dementia.

Contact Information

Devika Wood, CEO: +44 7429 280366, devika@brain-plus.com

Otto Rasmussen, CFO, +45 52536886, otto@brain-plus.com