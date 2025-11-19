Brain+ A/S: Brain+ A/S updates its financial guidance for 2025

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT No. 2025-19

Copenhagen, Denmark, 19 November 2025, Brain+ A/S (Nasdaq First North: BRAINP)

Brain+ A/S ("Brain+" or "the Company") updates its financial guidance for 2025 to reflect extended sales cycles typical of the UK care market transition, as the Company's market-entry pipeline converts into signed contracts and deployed partnerships.

Market Traction & Strategic Progress

2025 has been a year of strategic transformation for Brain+. Following our commercial pivot into the UK care home market earlier this year, the Company has rapidly re-established itself as a leader in evidence-based dementia care, securing high-value partnerships, gaining national recognition, and laying the foundations for scalable long-term growth.

While the updated guidance reflects timing delays in revenue conversion, the underlying market traction remains exceptionally strong. Over the past nine months, Brain+ has signed and launched partnerships with a growing portfolio of respected and renowned care providers, deploying Ayla across 28 care homes and training 90 care workers as CST facilitators. This represents a significant transformation of the care workforce, enabling care staff on the front line within care homes, to deliver NICE-recommended therapeutic intervention at scale for the first time.

These customers reflect both geographic breadth and growing recognition of Ayla as a gold-standard approach to delivering Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST) in residential care. The deployment model demonstrates significant expansion potential, with current customers launching across anywhere from single sites to full nine-site rollouts. This staged rollout approach de-risks customer adoption while creating natural expansion opportunities post-implementation, with the pathway for rapid scaling following the initial 7-week deployment cycle.

All 11 deployed care providers have committed to annual contracts for 2026, validating strong product-market fit and customer stickiness within a genuine niche in the UK care sector-residential care homes seeking evidence-based, NICE-recommended dementia care solutions. Customer feedback and outcome data remains exceptionally strong, highlighting Ayla's usability, clinical rigour, and meaningful impact on resident cognition, mood, and engagement.

This momentum has been matched by significant institutional validation. This month, Brain+ became a member of Care England, the largest representative body for independent care providers in the UK, enhancing the Company's visibility and access to major operators. In addition, in 2025, Brain+ was selected for the prestigious NHS Clinical Entrepreneurship Programme in collaboration with the Alzheimer's Society, underscoring the clinical credibility and systemic importance of Ayla in supporting dementia care across the UK.

The extended sales cycle associated with the market entry and commercial pivot is now well understood. The Company now enters 2026 with a strong, qualified pipeline, growing brand recognition, robust customer references, and a maturing route-to-market well suited for scale.

Management is executing a three-pillar approach to strengthen the Company's position: (1) cost optimization focused on operational efficiency, (2) commercial acceleration through prioritised pipeline conversion, and (3) strategic financing to extend runway and fund growth.

With 11 active partnerships now deployed and generating recurring revenue, and a pipeline of qualified prospects in advanced discussions, the Company is well-positioned for accelerating conversion velocity as the UK market continues to adopt CST as part of routine dementia care. Brain+ management believes the Company's cash flow from sales, combined with financing options currently being assessed, will be sufficient to fund operations through 2026 with break-even still within reach in 2026.

In summary, while today's guidance update reflects timing rather than demand, Brain+ has delivered substantial strategic, commercial, and clinical progress in 2025. The Company remains focused on scaling Ayla as the first globally scalable dementia care platform, building on a strengthened foundation for long-term growth.

Updated Guidance

Updated guidance Previous guidance Contracted sales value DKK 0.7-0.8 million At least DKK 3.6 million Realised cash flow from sales DKK 0.6-0.7 million DKK 3.0 million Recognised sales revenue DKK 0.2-0.3 million DKK 0.5-0.6 million Net loss DKK 14.0-15.0 million DKK 10.0-11.0 million

Background for the guidance update

The adjustments made to the guidance for 2025 reflect the extended sales cycles typical of market entry into the UK care home sector as an unknown brand introducing an innovation unlike anything else available in this space. In just nine months, Brain+ has set the foundations for success by creating strong market awareness and deployed with 11 logo customer care providers across 28 sites, demonstrating strong product-market fit and customer stickiness despite the barriers to adoption faced by new entrants with novel propositions. All 11 deployed UK partners have committed to annual contracts for 2026, validating the receptivity of the market to genuine innovation. The UK market opportunity remains strong in both pipeline value and customer engagement.

About Brain+

Brain+ A/S is a digital health company listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark, building the world's first scalable dementia care platform. By reducing preparation time, standardising best practice, and supporting staff training, Ayla empowers healthcare professionals to provide more accessible, effective dementia treatment and care. The Company's flagship product, Ayla - your CST Assistant, is a digital tool designed to support the consistent delivery of Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST) - a non-pharmacological, NICE-recommended, and clinically proven therapy for people with mild to moderate dementia.