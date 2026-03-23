Brain+ A/S: Bankruptcy order issued for BRAIN+ A/S

INSIDE INFORMATION
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT No. 2026-10
BRAIN+ A/S - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange
Bankruptcy order issued for BRAIN+ A/S
Copenhagen, Denmark, 23 March 2026, Brain+ A/S (Nasdaq First North: BRAINP)
Copenhagen, Denmark, 23 March 2026. In continuation of the company announcement dated 19 March 2026, the bankruptcy division of the Maritime and Commercial High Court has now issued a bankruptcy order for BRAIN+ A/S.
Lawyer Søren Christensen Volder, Bech-Bruun Law Firm P/S has been appointed as trustee of the bankruptcy estate.
For inquiries, please contact:
BRAIN+ A/S
Devika Rani Wood, CEO
devika@brain-plus.com
Phone: +44 7429 280366
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