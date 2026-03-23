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WKN: A3C5G6 | ISIN: DK0061670205 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 13:40 Uhr
26 Leser
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Brain+ A/S: Bankruptcy order issued for BRAIN+ A/S

INSIDE INFORMATION

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT No. 2026-10

BRAIN+ A/S - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Bankruptcy order issued for BRAIN+ A/S

Copenhagen, Denmark, 23 March 2026, Brain+ A/S (Nasdaq First North: BRAINP)

Copenhagen, Denmark, 23 March 2026. In continuation of the company announcement dated 19 March 2026, the bankruptcy division of the Maritime and Commercial High Court has now issued a bankruptcy order for BRAIN+ A/S.

Lawyer Søren Christensen Volder, Bech-Bruun Law Firm P/S has been appointed as trustee of the bankruptcy estate.

For inquiries, please contact:

BRAIN+ A/S

Devika Rani Wood, CEO

devika@brain-plus.com

Phone: +44 7429 280366

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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