Brain+ A/S: Bankruptcy order issued for BRAIN+ A/S

INSIDE INFORMATION

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT No. 2026-10

BRAIN+ A/S - Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Bankruptcy order issued for BRAIN+ A/S

Copenhagen, Denmark, 23 March 2026, Brain+ A/S (Nasdaq First North: BRAINP)

Copenhagen, Denmark, 23 March 2026. In continuation of the company announcement dated 19 March 2026, the bankruptcy division of the Maritime and Commercial High Court has now issued a bankruptcy order for BRAIN+ A/S.

Lawyer Søren Christensen Volder, Bech-Bruun Law Firm P/S has been appointed as trustee of the bankruptcy estate.

For inquiries, please contact:

BRAIN+ A/S

Devika Rani Wood, CEO

devika@brain-plus.com

Phone: +44 7429 280366