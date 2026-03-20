EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Share capital reduction through cancellation of treasury shares

News release

Paris, 20 March 2026

The Board of Directors of Exail Technologies, meeting on March 19, 2026, decided to reduce the Company's share capital by cancelling 380,000 treasury shares, representing 2.18% of the share capital, in accordance with the authorization given by the General Assembly of 25 June 2025 (11th resolution).

This cancellation will take effect within 24 hours.

Following this transaction, Exail Technologies' share capital amounts to €17,044,747, divided into 17,044,747 shares with a nominal value of one euro each, entirely free.

Following this transaction, Exail Technologies will directly hold 70,396 treasury shares (excluding the liquidity contract), representing approximately 0.41% of the share capital. Exail Technologies plans to allocate approximately 6,000 shares to the liquidity contract, with the balance remaining allocated to external growth purposes.

Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights will be updated accordingly on the Company's website at www.exail-technologies.com.

This transaction results in an increase in each shareholder's ownership percentage.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in the fields of autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with a strong vertical integration of the businesses. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for countering underwater mines, and inertial navigation units using state-of-the-art fibre-optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates its revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company generates most of its revenues in the defense sector, but also from civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and on the OTCQX (EXALF) listing market. The company is part of the SBF 120 index and the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes more than 110 leading tech companies in their field or growing fast-growing. It is part of the MSCI Global Small Caps Index.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@ exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97115-cp_exail-technologies_share-capital-reduction_en.pdf