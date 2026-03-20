PRODWAYS: Approval of the sale of the Software business and proposed redistribution

As announced in its press release dated March 6, 2026 relating to the signing of an agreement for the sale of its Software business (led by its subsidiary AvenAo Solution 3D), Prodways Group is convening a General Meeting of Shareholders to submit this sale for their approval, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions. This General Meeting will take place on April 24, 2026. The preliminary notice of the meeting is published today in the Balo. The condition precedent relating to obtaining the agreement of the strategic partner has been lifted.

In addition, assuming approval of this sale by the Annual General Meeting of April 24, 2026, the Board of Directors has decided to propose the redistribution to shareholders of a significant portion of the proceeds of the sale, for an amount of €20 million. This redistribution would take place while preserving an appropriate financial structure, allowing the Group to service its bank debt, to have the resources necessary to continue its operations and to deal with any contingencies.

This redistribution would take the form of a public share buyback offer. The principle and terms of such a tender offer will be specified at a later date and submitted to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to approve the annual financial statements and to obtaining the necessary authorizations, in particular that of the AMF.

Prodways Group will communicate in due course on the timetable and the next steps of this structuring operation.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed across the entire 3D printing value chain (software, printers, materials, parts & services) with an industrial solution with high technological added value. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite materials (SYSTEMS division). The Group also manufactures and markets 3D printed parts, prototypes and small series in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division).

Listed on Euronext GROWTH in Paris (FR0012613610 - ALPWG), the Group generated revenue of €54 million in 2025.

More information about https://www.prodways-group.com

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Prodways Group

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Hugo Soussan

Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86 / h.soussan@prodways.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Shareholder relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97112-cp_prodways_approbation-cession_en.pdf