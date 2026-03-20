Done.ai Group AB: Done.ai Group AB's accounting franchise Econ Alliansen AS strengthens its network with 7 new firms, surpassing NOK 100 million in revenue

Done.ai Group AB ("Done.ai") today announces that its accounting franchise, Econ Alliansen AS ("Econ Alliansen"), has signed 7 new member firms surpassing NOK 100 million in combined annual revenue. Jointly the member firms serve more than 2,000 businesses. The milestone strengthens Done.ai's strategy of building a technology-enabled ecosystem for accounting firms, where independent advisors gain access to AI tools, embedded financial services, and a broader product offering through the Done.ai platform.

"Achieving this traction and surpassing NOK 100 million in revenue this early confirms strong demand for a model where accounting firms can remain independent while gaining access to better technology, AI capabilities, and new revenue opportunities. For Done.ai, Econ Alliansen is not just a growing franchise network. It is a strategic distribution layer that strengthens our position in the accounting vertical and expands how we bring software, AI, and financial services to SMEs across the Nordics," says Staffan Herbst, CEO of Done.ai

As part of this development, Done.ai has entered into an agreement with Aspia Norge AS and seven of its franchisees to take over these franchise operations, further strengthening Econ Alliansen and accelerating the growth of the network.

"Aspia Norge has entered into an agreement with Done.ai and seven of our franchisees where Econ Alliansen will provide a suitable platform for these franchisees going forward. The process has been efficient and collaborative, and we believe this is a good solution for all parties involved," says Roar Nilsen, CEO of Aspia Norge AS

A new alternative for the industry

Econ Alliansen is a technology-driven franchise platform for accounting firms that want to retain ownership and independence, while gaining access to modern technology, AI tools, financial services and a broader commercial platform through Done.ai.

The platform provides an alternative to consolidation by private equity-backed groups and enables firms to evolve into future-oriented financial advisors with a broader service offering. At the same time, it creates a scalable channel for Done.ai to distribute software, embedded finance, and AI-enabled services through trusted local firms with strong customer relationships.

Done.ai will continue to expand Econ Alliansen across Norway and the Nordics, with the ambition of building a leading network of independent, technology-driven accounting firms powered by modern technology through Done.ai. Econ Alliansen forms an important part of the broader Done.ai strategy to build an interconnected platform for SMEs, where distribution, data, software, and financial services reinforce each other across the ecosystem.

For further information please contact:

Done.ai Investor Relations

Email: ir@done.ai

Tel: +46 10 490 07 00

Certified Adviser

The Certified Adviser to Done.ai Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Partner Fondkommission.

Address: Smålandsgatan 10, 111 46 Stockholm

Telephone: +46 (0)8-598 422 30

Website: partnerfk.com

About Done.ai

Done.ai has entered a new chapter marking its transformation from a traditional ERP vendor into a one-stop shop for modern businesses, offering an integrated suite of AI-powered tools that span the full operational workflow. With a modular, API-first architecture, businesses can manage their entire value chain, from first customer touchpoint to back-end accounting, fully integrated in one automated, end-to-end platform.

Through the integration of embedded financial services such as automated treasury management, payment solutions, spend management, and open banking, Done.ai aims to redefine how businesses manage liquidity and financial operations. These services will initially be launched through an exclusive three-year distribution agreement to 24SevenOffice's extensive customer base, ensuring rapid rollout and adoption.

Combining deep technological expertise, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven automation, Done.ai delivers real-time financial control, operational efficiency, and unmatched scalability, positioning the company as a leading AI-native fintech platform for the business sector.

Done.ai is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.