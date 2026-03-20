EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Availability of the replay of the presentation of the 2025 annual results

Pres release

Paris, 20 March 2026

Exail Technologies held a physical meeting on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 to present its 2026 annual results. The replay of this presentation is now available on the company's website via this link: link to the replay.

The presentation material is also available on the company's website: link to the presentation of the results.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in the fields of autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with a strong vertical integration of the businesses. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for countering underwater mines, and inertial navigation units using state-of-the-art fibre-optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates its revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company generates most of its revenues in the defense sector, but also from civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and on the OTCQX (EXALF) listing market. The company is part of the SBF 120 index and the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes more than 110 leading tech companies in their field or growing fast-growing. It is part of the MSCI Global Small Caps Index.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@ exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yXCbkpWXl5ycy5qdZslsl5RrbWhkmmGdmmWenJealZ6dbG5kyZlnnMjLZnJolmZu

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97118-cp_exail-technologies_availability-of-the-replay-of-the-2025-annual-results-presentation_en.pdf