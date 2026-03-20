

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle (BC8.DE) reported that its 2025 net earnings attributable to shareholders was 229.2 million euros, down 6.6% from prior year. Basic earnings per share was 1.82 euros compared to 1.95 euros. Profit before tax was 324.2 million euros, 6% below previous year.



Fiscal 2025 revenue rose 1.6% to 6.41 billion euros. Business volume rose 8.1% to 8.6 billion euros.



The Executive and Supervisory Boards will propose a stable dividend of 0.70 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting.



Shares of Bechtle are trading at 27.20 euros, down 9.45%.



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