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WKN: 890808 | ISIN: GB0004866223 | Ticker-Symbol: 01K
München
20.03.26 | 08:01
24,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,00024,00011:21
PR Newswire
20.03.2026 11:12 Uhr
61 Leser
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Keller Group Plc - Statement re Company Event

Keller Group Plc - Statement re Company Event

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

20 March 2026

Keller Group plc

Completion of second £25m tranche of multi-year share buyback programme

Keller Group plc ('Keller' or 'the Group') announces that it has completed the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback programme, launched on 29 September 2025, returning approximately £25 million (excluding any associated costs and stamp duty) of capital to shareholders ('share buyback programme').

Over the course of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, the Group acquired a total of 1,482,832 ordinary shares of 10p each at an average price of 1,659.95p. Shares purchased pursuant to the share buyback programme are held in treasury and may be used to satisfy future obligations under the Group's employee share plans.

Since the launch of the multi-year share buyback programme, commencing in March 2025, the Group has acquired a total of 3,177,802 ordinary shares of 10p each at an average price of 1,566.86p, returning approximately £50m to shareholders.

As previously announced with the Group's results for the year ended 31 December 2025, Keller intends to launch a further £100m share buyback programme in 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Keller Group plcwww.keller.com

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat 020 7616 7575

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c£3bn.



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© 2026 PR Newswire
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