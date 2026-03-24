Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24
24 March 2026
Keller Group plc
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 23 March 2026 it was notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by Executive Directors and other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs"):
Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") vesting
As a result of the vesting on 18 March 2026 of Shares under the Company's LTIP, the following Executive Directors and PDMRs acquired Shares for nil consideration on 23 March 2026:
LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards granted on 18 March 2024 - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2023
Director / PDMR
Number of Shares awarded
Number of Shares released*
Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability
Net number of Shares acquired
David Burke
11,912
12,789
6,032
6,757
*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.
LTIP Performance Share Awards granted on 15 March 2023 - for the period 2023/25
Director / PDMR
Number of Shares awarded
Number of Shares released*
Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability
Net number of Shares acquired
David Burke
71,533
80,949
38,180
42,769
Peter Wyton
38,193
43,220
-
43,220
*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.
The 2023 LTIP Performance Share Awards were measured over a three-year performance period which began on 1 January 2023 and ended on 31 December 2025, and were subject to four performance conditions. The performance conditions were fully and the awards vested as follows:
Measures
Vesting schedule and outcome3
% of award that will vest
Outcome
Vesting %
0%
25%
100%
25% weight
Below 330p
330p
400p
561.6p
25
25% weight
Below median
Median
Upper quartile
Top quartile
25
25% weight
Below 12%
12%
18%
27.3%
25
25% weight
Below 5.5%
5.5%
6.5%
7.1%
25
Total vesting
100
1 EPS and ROCE are before non-underlying items on an IFRS 16 basis and EPS is calculated excluding the impact of the share buyback..
2 Excluding investment trusts and financial services.
3 Average of the three-year ROCE for 2023-25.
LTIP Conditional Share Awards granted on 15 March 2023
PDMR
Number of Shares awarded
Number of Shares released*
Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability
Net number of Shares acquired
Deepak Raj
7,170
8,113
-
8,113
*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.
The Shares used to satisfy the LTIP vesting were sold at 2,023 pence each to cover tax liabilities (which includes employee social security charges) and the transaction took place through the London Stock Exchange.
The Notification of Dealing Form for each Executive Director and PDMR can be found below.
Enquiries:
Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575
LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Notes to editors:
Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.
1
Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)
Name
David Burke
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
PDMR
(Provide job title)
PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Chief Financial Officer
N/A
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Keller Group plc
b)
LEI and classification
549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
Nil
12,789
Nil
80,949
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
Nil
93,738
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 18.03.2026
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
£20.23
6,032
£20.23
38,180
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
£20.23
44,212
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 23.03.2026
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)
Name
Deepak Raj
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
PDMR
(Provide job title)
PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
President, APAC
N/A
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Keller Group plc
b)
LEI and classification
549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
Nil
8,113
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transaction
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 18.03.2026
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
1
Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)
Name
Peter Wyton
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
PDMR
(Provide job title)
PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
President, EME
N/A
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Keller Group plc
b)
LEI and classification
549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
Nil
43,220
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transaction
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 18.03.2026
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue