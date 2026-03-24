Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

24 March 2026

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 23 March 2026 it was notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") undertaken by Executive Directors and other Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs"):

Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") vesting

As a result of the vesting on 18 March 2026 of Shares under the Company's LTIP, the following Executive Directors and PDMRs acquired Shares for nil consideration on 23 March 2026:

LTIP Deferred Bonus Awards granted on 18 March 2024 - in respect of the year ended 31 December 2023

Director / PDMR Number of Shares awarded Number of Shares released* Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability Net number of Shares acquired David Burke 11,912 12,789 6,032 6,757

*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.

LTIP Performance Share Awards granted on 15 March 2023 - for the period 2023/25

Director / PDMR Number of Shares awarded Number of Shares released* Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability Net number of Shares acquired David Burke 71,533 80,949 38,180 42,769 Peter Wyton 38,193 43,220 - 43,220

*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.

The 2023 LTIP Performance Share Awards were measured over a three-year performance period which began on 1 January 2023 and ended on 31 December 2025, and were subject to four performance conditions. The performance conditions were fully and the awards vested as follows:

Measures Vesting schedule and outcome3 % of award that will vest Outcome Vesting % 0% 25% 100% 25% weight

Cumulative EPS over three years 1 Below 330p 330p 400p 561.6p 25 25% weight

Keller's TSR performance vs FTSE 250 index 2 over three years Below median Median Upper quartile Top quartile 25 25% weight

Average ROCE over three years 1,3 Below 12% 12% 18% 27.3% 25 25% weight

Operating profit margin Below 5.5% 5.5% 6.5% 7.1% 25 Total vesting 100

1 EPS and ROCE are before non-underlying items on an IFRS 16 basis and EPS is calculated excluding the impact of the share buyback..

2 Excluding investment trusts and financial services.

3 Average of the three-year ROCE for 2023-25.

LTIP Conditional Share Awards granted on 15 March 2023

PDMR Number of Shares awarded Number of Shares released* Number of Shares sold to cover tax liability Net number of Shares acquired Deepak Raj 7,170 8,113 - 8,113

*Includes dividend equivalents added as Shares since the date of grant.

The Shares used to satisfy the LTIP vesting were sold at 2,023 pence each to cover tax liabilities (which includes employee social security charges) and the transaction took place through the London Stock Exchange.

The Notification of Dealing Form for each Executive Director and PDMR can be found below.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name David Burke 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR (Provide job title) PCA (Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) Chief Financial Officer N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10 2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (Please state currency) Volume(s) Nil 12,789 Nil 80,949 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Nil 93,738 e) Date of the transaction Date: 18.03.2026 Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (Please state currency) Volume(s) £20.23 6,032 £20.23 38,180 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) £20.23 44,212 e) Date of the transaction Date: 23.03.2026 Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR") / person closely associated ("PCA") a) Name Deepak Raj 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR (Provide job title) PCA (Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR) President, APAC N/A b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Keller Group plc b) LEI and classification 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10 2.2 Inside information 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



GB0004866223 b) Indicate nature of the transaction Acquisition Disposal Subscription Other ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award? Yes No X iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan? Yes No If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into: X c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (Please state currency) Volume(s) Nil 8,113 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price(s)

(Please state currency) Aggregated volume(s) Not applicable - single transaction Not applicable - single transaction e) Date of the transaction Date: 18.03.2026 Time zone: GMT f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue