Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acceleration of its agricultural research vertical through key Canadian and global engagements aimed at enhancing international food resilience. This includes an engagement with the federal researchers from Agriculture and Agri-food Canada (AAFC) at the world's first Quantum Super Hub and collaboration with the Alliance Biodiversity International and CIAT.

Accelerating Federal Research: Masterclass for Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SuperQ hosted a specialized masterclass, "Exploring Quantum in Agriculture Research", on March 19th, 2026, from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM at the Quantum Super Hub in Lethbridge, Alberta. This engagement, led by Eyren Uggenti, Head of Professional Services, was an event designed to provide federal researchers with a technical bridge between domain specific constraints and hybrid quantum-supercomputing utility.

"This masterclass establishes a high-performance research environment where AAFC scientists can experience the Super platform's orchestration layer to transcend traditional computational boundaries," stated Krishna Ganesh, COO of SuperQ. "Our mission is to empower the agricultural sector with the hybrid capabilities required to solve the most complex, high-dimensional problems in global food science today."

The session hosted scientists from the Lethbridge Research & Development Centre of AAFC, with national colleagues joining via a secure digital link. The program focused on the practical evaluation of the Super platform to modernize federal science projects and streamline the integration of hybrid quantum solutions into existing departmental research workflows.

Strategic Collaboration with the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT

Following the signed MOU and successful technical workshops, researchers at the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT are now leveraging SuperQ's proprietary technology to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click deployment for agricultural research and plant breeding. By utilizing quantum-enhanced pipelines to accelerate resistance breeding for critical crops like rice blast, the partnership aims to significantly shorten development cycles for disease-resistant varieties. This work is essential for securing global food supplies and directly supports the CGIAR Genetic Innovation Initiative.

Advancing Research: Realizing Quantum Utility

The era of "Quantum Utility" has intensified global research needs for massive computational power to solve complex challenges. Acknowledging that standalone quantum hardware remains constrained by error rates and scalability, leading institutions are utilizing the Super platform's hybrid quantum-classical orchestration to mitigate these hardware limitations and provide immediate quantum readiness.

This active exploration of complex computational problems is anchored by a strategic partnership with the Fraunhofer Institute for Industrial Mathematics ITWM ("Fraunhofer ITWM"), a member of the Fraunhofer Gesellschaft Europe's largest applied research organization focusing on advanced hybrid optimization. This global traction is further strengthened by a five-year MOU with the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT to advance specialized agriculture research and address global food security, alongside technical evaluations by federal scientists at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) aimed at modernizing domestic agriculture research and science.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is reducing the technical and financial barriers to quantum and supercomputing commercialization. It is defining the next era of enterprise transformation, emerging as a partner for global organizations seeking direct quantum and supercomputing ROI. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM to drive widespread adoption.

Our flagship Super platform strives to make the most advanced computational power intuitive and accessible. This will empower executives, leading research institutions, and critical government agencies to unlock immediate business impact across finance, healthcare, logistics, defense, and beyond, leveraging our proprietary AI Autopilots to turn complex challenges into executive-ready results with one-click productization and deployment. SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information concerning statements with respect to the closing of the Offering, timing of closing of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and the future plans of the Company. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, expectations and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to assumptions regarding prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this press release, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: SuperQ Quantum