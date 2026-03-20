EQS-News: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Catalyst Crew Technologies Announces Submission to FINRA for Proposed Name and Symbol Change



20.03.2026 / 14:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - March 20, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. (OTC: CCTC) (the "Company") today announced that it has submitted a corporate action request to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") seeking approval of a proposed corporate name change to LataMed AI Corp. and a corresponding change to the Company's trading symbol. The proposed name change is intended to better reflect the Company's current strategic direction following its transition toward artificial intelligence-enabled healthcare technology, including healthcare analytics and technology-enabled healthcare services infrastructure, with an initial strategic focus on Latin America. The proposed corporate action was approved by the Company's Board of Directors and by written consent of the Company's majority shareholder in accordance with Nevada law. The Company noted that the proposed corporate action does not involve any reverse stock split, forward stock split, recapitalization, change to authorized capital, or other modification to the Company's capital structure. The Company's issued and outstanding share count will remain unchanged in connection with the proposed name and symbol change. The name change and corresponding trading symbol change will not affect shareholders' ownership interests in the Company and no action will be required by existing shareholders. Upon FINRA approval, the Company intends to file a Certificate of Amendment with the Nevada Secretary of State to effect the corporate name change. The proposed name change and symbol change would become effective upon completion of the required corporate filings and publication by FINRA on the Daily List. "There is no change to the Company's capital structure as part of this process," said Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. "This proposed name change is intended to better align the Company's public identity with its healthcare technology strategy and long-term market focus." No assurance can be given that FINRA will approve the proposed name change, the requested new trading symbol, or the timing of any such approval. For more information, please visit https://catalystcrewai.com or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. About Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. is an artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technology company focused on developing scalable digital health solutions for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company is actively executing its strategic transition into AI-enabled healthcare and pursuing opportunities across telehealth infrastructure, remote patient monitoring, healthcare data analytics, and integrated digital care platforms designed to improve access, efficiency, and care coordination. Through technology development initiatives, strategic partnerships, and targeted acquisitions, CCTC is building an integrated healthcare technology platform positioned to address the growing demand for modernized healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, leadership initiatives, strategic transactions, operational execution, regulatory matters, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan, secure financing, complete acquisitions, comply with regulatory requirements, and general market and economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. The Company is a development-stage enterprise and has not generated revenues from its newly announced business direction. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plan, complete acquisitions, secure financing, obtain regulatory approvals, or generate revenues. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact

+1 (787) 476-2350

ir@catalystcrew.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp.





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