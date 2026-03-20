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WKN: A3DLRF | ISIN: SE0017766843 | Ticker-Symbol: OEA1
Frankfurt
19.03.26 | 08:47
10,840 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OEM INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OEM INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,94011,24016:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.03.2026 14:30 Uhr
27 Leser
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OEM International AB: OEM International appoints Daniel Warnholtz as new CFO

OEM International AB ("OEM") has appointed Daniel Warnholtz as CFO, effective 1 August 2026. Daniel brings extensive experience of scaling decentralised and acquisition-driven companies, most recently as CFO of Coor Service Management, and previously in the same role at Consolis and Ambea. His appointment complements OEM's leadership team as the company enters its next growth phase.

The current CFO Rikard Tingvall will transition to a new role as Head of Controlling & Accounting, effective upon Daniel's start.

Contacts
For further information, please contact the Managing Director and CEO, Jörgen Zahlin, on +46 75-242 40 22, or via email at jorgen.zahlin@oem.se.

About Us
OEM International is one of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 37 operating units in 16 countries. The group operates in the trade of components and systems from leading suppliers in selected markets in Europe. A well-structured local market organisation and efficient logistics make OEM a better alternative to the supplier's own sales organisations.
For more information see www.oem.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

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Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

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