OEM International AB: OEM International appoints Daniel Warnholtz as new CFO

OEM International AB ("OEM") has appointed Daniel Warnholtz as CFO, effective 1 August 2026. Daniel brings extensive experience of scaling decentralised and acquisition-driven companies, most recently as CFO of Coor Service Management, and previously in the same role at Consolis and Ambea. His appointment complements OEM's leadership team as the company enters its next growth phase.

The current CFO Rikard Tingvall will transition to a new role as Head of Controlling & Accounting, effective upon Daniel's start.

Contacts

For further information, please contact the Managing Director and CEO, Jörgen Zahlin, on +46 75-242 40 22, or via email at jorgen.zahlin@oem.se.

About Us

OEM International is one of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 37 operating units in 16 countries. The group operates in the trade of components and systems from leading suppliers in selected markets in Europe. A well-structured local market organisation and efficient logistics make OEM a better alternative to the supplier's own sales organisations.

For more information see www.oem.se