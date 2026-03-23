Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Bondholders' Meeting & Update on Patents

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 23

23 March 2026

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Call of Bondholders' Meeting and

Update on US and European Patent Applications

Bondholders' Meeting

Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT), the AIM listed investment company, announces that it has written to the holders of the Company's Zero-Coupon Bonds (ISIN XS0891139031), originally issued in 2013 and most recently amended at the Bondholders' meeting held on 22 February 2024 (the "Bonds"), calling a meeting to seek Bondholders' approval of the following proposals (the "Proposals");

- to extend the maturity of the Bonds from 15 December 2026 to 15 December 2028;

- to amend certain terms of the Bondholders' conversion right, modifying the conversion price from £0.03 to £0.02; and

- to remove the terms regarding the redemption of the Bonds at the option of the Bondholders on a de-listing;

All Bondholders are entitled to vote on the Proposals. Eufingest SA, which holds 62.5% of the Bonds, has confirmed to the Company that it intends to vote in favour of the Proposals. The current total face value of the Bonds is €5.5m.

The meeting will be held at 10.00 a.m. (GMT) on Wednesday 15 April 2026 at the Company's registered office, First Floor, 1 Chancery Lane, London, England, WC2A 1LF.

The Bondholders' meeting requires a quorum of two Bondholders holding at least 66.66 per cent of the Bonds. If the meeting is inquorate, it will be adjourned for 14 days. At any adjourned meeting, any number of Bondholders will represent a valid quorum. Bondholders who wish to vote and whose Bonds are held in the name of a broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee institution (including as CDIs) must contact such nominee promptly and instruct or make arrangements with such nominee to vote in accordance with the customary procedures of the clearing systems on behalf of the bondholders. Proxies are due no later than 10.00 a.m. (GMT) on Monday 13 April 2026.

US Patent Application - ASIC Ultra Boost

Further to the Company's announcement of 5 March 2026, QBT has been informed that its US patent application for ASIC Ultra Boost (US Patent Application No. 18/696,073) has received a "Final Rejection" from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This is despite an amended set of patent claims (which define the scope of legal protection) having previously been agreed to by the US patent examiner. The US patent examiner has since conducted further searches and has now raised an objection based on a newly cited document, which has still to be considered by QBT's team.

Although the rejection is classified as "Final", this does not mean that the US patent application for ASIC Ultra Boost will ultimately be refused by the USPTO since there is still an opportunity to review and respond to the rejection. QBT will be working with its Patent Attorney to review the Final Rejection and newly cited document in detail with a view to formulating a robust response, as well as consider presenting further arguments and/or amended claims by discussing the application further with the US patent examiner. The issuance of a "Final Rejection" is also a very normal occurrence in the US patent application process that can often be overcome.

The Company stresses that the US patent application will have no negative impact on the progress it is currently making with the two tests it is conducting on the software version of its Method C AI Oracle which does not need to be protected by a patent at this time.

European Patent Application - Message Schedule Arrays

The Company further announces that its European patent application titled "Message Schedule Arrays" was published by the European Patent Office on 18 March 2026 under publication number EP 4710505.

The publication of this application marks an important milestone, as it provides the Company with provisional protection across European Patent Convention contracting states and enhances the visibility of its proprietary technology in advanced cryptographic processing.

The invention relates to novel methods for improving computational efficiency in hashing processes, which may have potential applications in blockchain and high-performance computing environments.

The Company continues to actively progress its patent portfolio and will provide further updates in due course.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc+39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance(Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Jeff Keating/ Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

Requests for documentation in relation to the Consent Solicitation and questions regarding Consent Instructions should be directed to the Tabulation Agent.

Kroll Issuer Services Limited

The News Building

3 London Bridge Street

London SE1 9SG

Attention: Owen Morris

Telephone: +44 20 7704 0880

Email: qbt@is.kroll.com

Website: https://deals.is.kroll.com/qbt

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc



QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.