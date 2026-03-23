Veolia is transforming the Karvina plant into a multi-energy plant, eliminating coal use by 2029, while serving approximately 50,000 households

Based on local and circular energy sources, the new system will significantly reduce annual CO2 emissions by 200,000 tonnes while ensuring long-term price stability and air quality improvements for the Karviná and Havírov regions

This landmark project serves as a cornerstone of Veolia's broader "New Urban Energy" development effort, aiming to position the Group as the European leader in district heating and achieve a full coal exit across the continent by 2030

Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) is entering the final stage of the transformation of its Karviná heating plant, with the objective of achieving a full coal exit by 2029, while serving approximately 50,000 households. Building on a successful first phase that already reduced coal consumption by nearly a quarter, the project now focuses on deploying a multi-energy cogeneration model designed to combine performance, flexibility and sustainability.

At the heart of this transformation is the shift towards a diversified energy mix, combining locally sourced refuse-derived fuel (RDF), biomass and natural gas. This hybrid configuration enables the plant to adapt to evolving energy needs while significantly lowering its carbon footprint.

This landmark project serves as a cornerstone of Veolia's broader New Urban Energy development effort, which aims to position the Group as the European leader in district heating and achieve a full coal exit across the continent by 2030. This ambition leverages the continued growth of Veolia's urban heating strongholds while integrating the new 'Ecothermal Grid' offer, which extends its decarbonization expertise to smaller-sized local networks.

"As part of our GreenUp strategic programme, Veolia is accelerating its coal exit across Europe with tangible, large-scale projects. The transformation of Karviná, following our landmark progress in Poznan, Poland, illustrates our ability to deliver concrete decarbonization solutions that combine environmental performance, energy resilience and affordability for communities. By eliminating coal and developing circular energy models, we are reaffirming our ambition to lead the ecological transformation of district heating systems across the continent," said Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia.

A Multi-Energy Model Based on Local and Circular Resources

The future Karvina plant will rely on a balanced and flexible energy mix with 53.19% RDF, primarily produced from locally sorted municipal waste with biomass content.

By converting non-recyclable waste into heat and electricity, the plant becomes a key component of the local circular economy. This approach delivers a double environmental benefit:

Reducing methane emissions from landfills,

Replacing fossil fuels with alternative, locally available resources.

The development of cogeneration capacities further enhances overall efficiency by producing both heat and electricity from the same energy sources, optimizing resource use and limiting losses.

This model strengthens local energy autonomy, reduces dependence on imported fossil fuels and contributes to greater price stability for households.

A Major Win for Public Health and Environment

Beyond the global climate impact, the modernization of the Karviná plant delivers immediate, tangible benefits to the citizens of Karviná and Havírov. The shift to cleaner technologies means a substantial improvement in local air quality.

Phase I alone has already delivered a 30% reduction in annual CO2 emissions (approximately 75,000 tonnes), a 53% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions, and a 72% reduction in sulphur dioxide emissions.

Phase II (2025-2029) will decommission the remaining four coal-fired boilers. They will be replaced with a multi-fuel boiler for solid alternative fuels and biomass, a new steam turbine, and additional gas cogeneration sources. This phase will reduce CO2 emissions by 200,000 tonnes compared to pre-decarbonization levels, equivalent to removing approximately 47,000 passenger cars from the road for one year.

A Replicable Model for European Cities

Serving approximately 50,000 households in Karviná and Havírov, the plant is becoming a reference model for the decarbonization of district heating networks in Central and Eastern Europe.

By combining multi-energy flexibility, local resource valorization and high-efficiency cogeneration, the Karviná project demonstrates how existing infrastructure can be transformed into low-carbon, resilient energy hubs.

It represents one of the most complex decarbonization projects in the Czech Republic and is part of Veolia's coherent regional decarbonization roadmap that includes flagship projects like in Poznan, Poland or Braunschweig, Germany.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia, a global leader in environmental services, works every day to build environmental security for the benefit of public health and the competitiveness of industries and regions. With 215,000 employees across five continents, working closely with local communities, and thanks to its cutting-edge technologies, the group cleans up pollution, reduces carbon emissions, and regenerates resources through concrete solutions that combine its expertise in water and water technologies, waste including hazardous waste management, and local energy. In 2025, the Veolia group served 110 million people with drinking water and 97 million with sanitation, produced 45 million megawatt hours of energy, and treated 64 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE, Fortune 500, SBF 120) generated consolidated revenue of €44.4 billion in 2025. www.veolia.com

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