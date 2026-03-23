SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX and Holcim deepen partnership through development agreement for electrified cement manufacturing

SaltX Technology has entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Holcim, one of the world's leading producers of building materials and solutions. The agreement builds on the partnership established in June 2025 and involves the joint development of a fully electrified production process for clinker, the main component in cement, based on SaltX's technology. The goal is to build, through a joint pilot, the world's first fully electric cement plant in Europe by 2028.

The collaboration involves the joint development and validation of technology to electrify the cement manufacturing process and enable fossil-free production of clinker, the main component in cement. The technology platform combines electrified calcination (EAC) with electrified sintering (a new development). The parties have created a shared technical and commercial roadmap, aiming first to demonstrate the technology at pilot scale and then to facilitate industrial-scale up.



Lina Jorheden, CEO of SaltX Technology:

"The strengthened partnership with Holcim confirms the potential of our technology and marks a key step in developing electrified clinker production. By combining our technology with Holcim's industrial expertise, we can jointly further develop and industrialize solutions for large-scale electrified cement manufacturing."

When SaltX and Holcim formed their strategic partnership, Holcim also invested in SaltX and is now among its major shareholders. The investment demonstrates Holcim's strong confidence in the technology and its industrial potential.



Ram Muthu, Head of Operational Excellence, Holcim:

"SaltX's groundbreaking technology gives us an additional lever to decarbonize the cement manufacturing process. By deepening our collaboration with SaltX, we intend to enhance our ability to produce near-zero cement at scale to meet customer demand as the leading partner for sustainable construction."



Two development tracks for electrified cement manufacturing

Within the framework of the collaboration between SaltX and Holcim, two technical development tracks are being pursued.