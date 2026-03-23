SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX and Holcim deepen partnership through development agreement for electrified cement manufacturing

SaltX Technology has entered into a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Holcim, one of the world's leading producers of building materials and solutions. The agreement builds on the partnership established in June 2025 and involves the joint development of a fully electrified production process for clinker, the main component in cement, based on SaltX's technology. The goal is to build, through a joint pilot, the world's first fully electric cement plant in Europe by 2028.
The collaboration involves the joint development and validation of technology to electrify the cement manufacturing process and enable fossil-free production of clinker, the main component in cement. The technology platform combines electrified calcination (EAC) with electrified sintering (a new development). The parties have created a shared technical and commercial roadmap, aiming first to demonstrate the technology at pilot scale and then to facilitate industrial-scale up.
Lina Jorheden, CEO of SaltX Technology:
"The strengthened partnership with Holcim confirms the potential of our technology and marks a key step in developing electrified clinker production. By combining our technology with Holcim's industrial expertise, we can jointly further develop and industrialize solutions for large-scale electrified cement manufacturing."
When SaltX and Holcim formed their strategic partnership, Holcim also invested in SaltX and is now among its major shareholders. The investment demonstrates Holcim's strong confidence in the technology and its industrial potential.
Ram Muthu, Head of Operational Excellence, Holcim:
"SaltX's groundbreaking technology gives us an additional lever to decarbonize the cement manufacturing process. By deepening our collaboration with SaltX, we intend to enhance our ability to produce near-zero cement at scale to meet customer demand as the leading partner for sustainable construction."
Two development tracks for electrified cement manufacturing
Within the framework of the collaboration between SaltX and Holcim, two technical development tracks are being pursued.
The first development track focuses on electrified calcination, in which cement raw meal is heated with plasma burners in SaltX's Electric Arc Calciner (EAC) to produce calcined material. Calcination is one of the most energy-intensive steps in clinker production and the main source of CO2 emissions. Following successful tests with plasma technology by SaltX and Holcim, the two companies plan to conduct large-scale technology and materials testing at the Electric Calcination Research Center (ECRC) in Hofors during 2026.
The second development track aims to develop a fully electrified clinker manufacturing process in which electrified calcination is combined with innovative electric sintering to produce clinker without fossil fuels. The work involves ongoing technology development as well as a comprehensive material testing program during the year, focusing on validating and optimizing clinker production before the next development phase.
The two technical development tracks can be implemented both separately and together in future cement plants. This provides flexibility for deployment in existing facilities as well as in new installations.
For further information, please contact:
Lina Jorheden, CEO SaltX Technology, +46 70 825 11 83
Rickard Lindgren, CFO SaltX Technology, +46 72 719 93 31
About SaltX Technology
SaltX is a Swedish Greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technologies benefiting customers, the climate, and society. The company operates within electrification of emission-intensive industries such as the lime and cement industries. SaltX Technology's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, with FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser. For more information, visit: www.saltxtechnology.com.
About Holcim
Holcim (SIX: HOLN) is the leading partner for sustainable construction with net sales of CHF 15.7 billion in 2025, creating value across the built environment from infrastructure and industry to buildings. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Holcim has more than 45 000 employees in 43 attractive markets - across Europe, Latin America and Asia, Middle East & Africa - and has been recognized as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute. Holcim offers high-value end-to-end Building Materials and Building Solutions, from foundations and flooring to walling and roofing - powered by premium brands including ECOPact, ECOPlanet and ECOCycle. Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com.