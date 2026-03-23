Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 23.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das "Next Butte?"-Setup in Montana - und es ist noch immer eine $15M-Story
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AH1J | ISIN: DK0060726743 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YE
Frankfurt
23.03.26 | 09:55
82,40 Euro
-0,72 % -0,60
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIVOLI A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIVOLI A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,2083,6011:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2026 10:12 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tivoli A/S: Annual Report 2025

The Board of Tivoli A/S has adopted and approved the Annual Report for 2025 at the board meeting 23 March 2026.

2025 highlights:

  • A revenue of DKK 1,344.7 million compared to DKK 1,320.9 million last year (+2%).
  • An EBITDA of DKK 281.2 million compared to DKK 271.2 million last year (+4%).
  • A profit before tax of DKK 156.3 million compared to DKK 155.4 million last year (+1%).
  • 4,304,000 visitors compared to 4,250,000 last year (+1%).

"The results for 2025 are highly satisfactory and reflect strong commercial momentum combined with disciplined cost management. This provides a solid foundation for the investments that will drive Tivoli's continued development. In the summer of 2026, we will open a spectacular themed area - the largest single investment in an amusement area in Tivoli's history - featuring new experiences, dining concepts, and rides. At the same time, we continue to strengthen Tivoli's cultural and concert program. In recent years, we have made targeted investments in both the guest experience and the Garden's development, and this year it culminates in, among other things, a strong line-up of Danish and international artists and a total of 15 Michelin stars gathered in the Gardens. Our ambition remains clear: to create experiences that place Copenhagen on the world map - where tradition meets renewal as guests from around the globe visit Tivoli." says CEO, Susanne Mørch Koch.

Tivoli will open the summer season on 27 March 2026.

Outlook for 2026
As stated in the stock exchange announcement of 15 January 2026, Tivoli expects activity levels in 2026 to be in line with 2025, revenue in the range of DKK 1,400 million, and profit before tax of around DKK 145 million.

Best regards

Tom Knutzen Susanne Mørch Koch
Chairman CEO

Contact person: Head of press, Torben Plank phone 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.