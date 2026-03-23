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WKN: 855681 | ISIN: US4581401001 | Ticker-Symbol: INL
Tradegate
23.03.26 | 11:50
37,450 Euro
-1,55 % -0,590
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INTEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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INTEL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
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37,58537,66511:52
37,46537,58011:52
PR Newswire
23.03.2026 11:06 Uhr
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ASUS Unveils Complete Portfolio Support for Intel Core 200S Series

Purpose-built for embedded and industrial markets, the Intel Core 200S Series leverages the mature LGA 1700 socket and advanced performance hybrid architecture. Customers can easily upgrade existing Intel 600 series-based systems with a simple BIOS update, delivering up to 24 cores and 32 threads with PCIe 5.0 connectivity and DDR5-5600 memory support. This unlocks significant multi-tasking and AI inferencing power-especially for demanding use cases like machine vision, autonomous vehicles, and intelligent video analytics (IVA).

ASUS is committed to long-term product availability, ensuring supply through 2035 to support extended deployment lifecycles and operational stability-critical for commercial and industrial applications. These solutions maximize the unique advantages of the Intel Core 200S Series, with purposeful design for challenging environments and evolving AI workloads.

Engineered for Reliability and Real-World Performance

ASUS AIoT solutions are engineered to deliver exceptional reliability and performance in real-world edge environments. Each system is rigorously designed to withstand the challenges of industrial and commercial deployments, offering wide operating temperature and voltage ranges as well as robust resistance to shock and vibration-up to 5 GRMS-for dependable operation in factories, vehicles, and outdoor installations. For application-specific needs, ASUS provides tailored features such as in-vehicle platforms with 8~48 volt wide-range DC input and built-in ignition power control, supporting safe and stable operation in mobile and transportation scenarios.

The integration of powerful CPUs and flexible GPU configurations enables advanced AI inferencing and multi-tasking capabilities, making ASUS platforms ideally suited for complex, vision-based edge AI deployments that demand both performance and dependability.

Product Availability

The following ASUS AIoT offerings are now available with Intel Core 200S Series processor support:

Product Category

Model Name

Industrial Motherboards

H610T-EM-A, H610I-IM-A, H610I-EM-A, R680EI-IM-A, Q670EI-IM-A, H610M-IM-A, R680EM-IM-A, Q670EM-IM-A, Q670M-EM-A, H610A-IM-A, R680EA-IM-A, Q670EA-IM-A, R680EA-IM-Z

CTOS Embedded Systems

EBS-I10, EB-ITX-B, EBS-A700, EBS-A710, MDS-M700, EBS-2U300, EBS-4U, EBS-4U500, EBS-4U700, EBS-4U900, EBS-4U1000, EBS-5U500, EBS-6U700

Edge AI Computers

PE8000G, PE6000G, PE4000G, PE5101D

For more information, please visit: https://iot.asus.com/discover/asus-iot-edge-ai-systems/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2937792/ASUS_Intel_Core_200S_Series_1800_1012.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asus-unveils-complete-portfolio-support-for-intel-core-200s-series-302721791.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.