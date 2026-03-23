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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
23.03.2026 13:38 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: The Breakthrough the EV World Can't Ignore

Elektros Inc. Extends Licensing Proposal to Waymo LLC for Game-Changing 5-7 Minute EV Charging Technology

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC:ELEK), an emerging innovator in electric vehicle infrastructure, today announced that it has formally submitted a licensing proposal to Waymo LLC, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, led by Co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana.

The proposal outlines a one-year licensing agreement for Elektros' revolutionary multi-plug electric vehicle charging technology, protected under U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 . This breakthrough innovation has the potential to reduce EV charging times from approximately one hour to just 5 to 7 minutes-a development that could significantly accelerate global EV adoption.

As the demand for electric vehicles continues to rise, charging speed remains one of the most critical barriers to widespread adoption. Elektros believes its patented technology represents a transformative shift in EV infrastructure by addressing this key limitation.

"By dramatically reducing charging time, we are not just improving convenience-we are redefining what's possible for electric mobility," said a spokesperson for Elektros Inc.

Elektros' decision to extend this proposal to Waymo is rooted in the company's leadership and rapid advancement in autonomous vehicle technology, particularly within local streets and communities in Miami, Florida, as well as across major highways. Waymo has established itself as one of the earliest and most visible innovators in deploying fully autonomous vehicles operating without drivers in real-world environments.

"We selected Waymo because they are among the most advanced companies in the world when it comes to autonomous electric vehicles," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "You see their vehicles operating throughout local communities and across major highways-they are moving rapidly and represent the future of transportation. We believe they are uniquely positioned to understand and fully leverage our patented multi-plug charging technology."

Bleier added, "Our technology enables electric vehicles to recharge from zero to full in just five to seven minutes-comparable to the time it takes to refuel a gasoline-powered vehicle. This is a transformative step forward for the EV industry, and we believe a company as advanced as Waymo is the ideal partner to implement it."

The proposed licensing agreement is structured as a one-year term beginning May 1, 2026, through May 1, 2027, with the opportunity for renewal. Elektros expressed pride in offering this opportunity to Waymo, recognizing the company's leadership and ability to integrate next-generation technologies into real-world applications.

"We are honored to present this proposal to Waymo," Bleier continued. "They are a very special company, and we believe they are among the few that can truly understand and maximize the potential of our patented technology."

Waymo's leadership in autonomous vehicle technology makes it a strategic candidate for integrating next-generation charging solutions into future mobility ecosystems.

The proposed agreement offers Waymo the opportunity to license this cutting-edge technology for an initial one-year period, potentially paving the way for broader collaboration.

Contact Information:

Website: www.elektros.energy
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Phone: 786-477-9003

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/the-breakthrough-the-ev-world-cant-ignore-1150518

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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