Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Marks Global World Water Day With Initiative To Deliver Clean Drinking Water To Sierra Leone Communities

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 22, 2026 / On this Global World Water Day, observed today across the world, Elektros Inc. first and foremost gives thanks to God and recognizes this meaningful day as a reminder that access to clean water is a God-given gift and a fundamental human right for every single person. We acknowledge the importance of coming together globally to support safe, clean drinking water for all.

Elektros Inc. today announced, in recognition of Global World Water Day being observed worldwide, that the Company is actively exploring a humanitarian initiative aimed at improving access to clean drinking water in Sierra Leone, West Africa, where it is engaged in ongoing lithium-related activities.

Access to clean and safe drinking water remains a critical challenge in many regions of Sierra Leone. Elektros believes that supporting local communities is an essential component of responsible global operations and long-term partnership development.

In addition, the Company recognizes that waterborne illnesses and malaria-related health risks remain a serious concern in affected regions. Contaminated and unsafe water sources can contribute to widespread illness, placing strain on families and local healthcare systems. Elektros believes that improving access to clean, safe drinking water can play a meaningful role in helping protect children, parents, and families from preventable health risks and reduce the burden on hospitals and clinics.

As part of this commitment, Elektros management is currently in discussions regarding the potential shipment of one to three containers of premium bottled water to Sierra Leone in the near future, specifically for the communities and villages in which the Company operates. The Company is evaluating the use of glass-bottled water to preserve purity, freshness, and overall quality during transport and distribution.

"We believe it is important to give back to the communities we work with," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "Our partners in Sierra Leone are very important to us. Clean water is not a luxury-it is a fundamental human right. We are working diligently to deliver between one and three containers of fresh, clean bottled water to the communities we are engaged with, and we hope this effort will help protect families and children from serious health risks.

We want to begin with the villages we are directly connected to and grow from there. Providing clean water would be a tremendous blessing to these communities, and something we believe can make a meaningful and lasting impact.

The highest level of intelligence is kindness. We strive to lead with that principle, and to be kind-especially to our partners, the people working with us and alongside us in Sierra Leone. Supporting them with access to safe, clean water is something very special to us, and we are committed to making it a reality."

Elektros views this initiative as a first step in a broader commitment to community support and sustainable engagement. The Company is currently evaluating logistics, sourcing, and distribution strategies to ensure the most efficient and impactful delivery possible.

This initiative reflects Elektros' belief that innovation in energy and mobility must be matched by a commitment to humanitarian responsibility and global well-being.

Contact Information:

Website: www.elektros.energy

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Phone: 786-477-9003

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to a variety of factors, including logistical, regulatory, and operational considerations.

SOURCE: Elektros Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-marks-global-world-water-day-with-initiative-to-deliver-clean-drinking-wat-1150523