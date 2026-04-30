Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Unveils High-Impact "Energy Core" Platform as Gasoline Prices Hit Record Highs-Positioning Real Estate Owners to Capture Margin, Protect NOI, and Capitalize on Soaring Energy Costs

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC:ELEK), an emerging leader in advanced energy technologies and strategic advisory, today announced the forthcoming launch of Elektros Energy Core, an institutional-grade platform designed to monitor, analyze, and mitigate escalating utility costs across high-density real estate and hospitality portfolios.

Initially focused on South Florida's luxury residential and hotel markets, Energy Core is engineered to identify operational inefficiencies and safeguard asset valuations amid sustained volatility in energy pricing.

With gasoline prices at the pump reaching record highs and Florida electricity rates continuing to outpace national averages-combined with regulatory frameworks such as Miami-Dade County's Building Efficiency 305 (BE305)-property owners are facing mounting pressure on Net Operating Income (NOI). Energy Core transforms this challenge into an opportunity by delivering a centralized, real-time intelligence system that provides continuous visibility into utility consumption and cost structures.

Key Capabilities of Elektros Energy Core:

Real-Time Utility Intelligence

Continuous monitoring of electricity and water usage to detect anomalies and prevent unexpected cost surges.

Compliance & Reporting Automation

Streamlined data collection and reporting aligned with municipal regulations and global ESG standards.

Portfolio-Level Benchmarking

Cross-asset performance analysis to identify inefficiencies and high-cost outliers across multi-property holdings.

ROI-Focused Decision Support

Actionable analytics enabling operators to prioritize capital improvements with the highest return on energy savings.

"As global energy markets remain increasingly unstable, real estate owners require more than passive reporting tools-they need proactive cost defense systems," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc. "Energy Core represents a strategic response to what we view as an 'energy tax' impacting asset performance. We are launching in Miami with a clear roadmap to scale nationally across the commercial real estate sector."

The introduction of Energy Core marks a strategic evolution of Elektros' business model-expanding beyond resource development into high-margin software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions and advisory services for the built environment.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties.

Contact

Elektros, Inc.

Investor Relations & Media

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Phone: 786-477-9003

ELEKTROS, Inc., publicly traded, ticker symbol ELEK

Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-unveils-high-impact-%22energy-core%22-platform-as-gasoline-prices-hit-record-highs-1162793