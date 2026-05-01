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WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 21:59
196,98 Euro
+0,07 % +0,14
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196,80197,0030.04.
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ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2026 14:50 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: Elektros to Leverage IBM Ecosystem to Shield Real Estate and Hotel Portfolios From Rising Utility Costs

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC:ELEK), a leader in emerging energy technologies, is excited to announce that it has officially begun the integration process and is now a member of the IBM ecosystem for energy-efficiency solutions.

This strategic move is designed to power our "Energy Core" platform, which is anticipating a summer of record-breaking utility costs and historic energy-price volatility.

With Florida electricity rates significantly outpacing the national average, Elektros will utilize IBM's enterprise-grade infrastructure to shield South Florida's high-density luxury real estate and hotel portfolios from extreme market pressure.

Enterprise Infrastructure and Scalability

By leveraging IBM's suite of solutions, Elektros will ensure its "digital infrastructure" operates with the highest standards of institutional trust and automated compliance. This integration will provide the expert assets necessary for the company to reliably deliver on large-scale institutional contracts by:

  • Securing Data Integrity: Utilizing IBM's security frameworks to protect sensitive interval meter data and real-time utility expenditures across massive residential complexes.

  • Accelerating Deployment: Providing the robust cloud environment required to scale monitoring capabilities from individual sites to national multi-site portfolios.

  • Enabling Predictive Defense: Leveraging advanced computational power to identify operational waste and project "bill shock" before it impacts Net Operating Income (NOI).

Strategic Advisory and Local Market Leadership

Elektros is uniquely positioned to deliver these solutions by leveraging its own extensive connections to South Florida's leading real estate and hotel developers. This market-specific expertise is integrated through a strategic workflow led by chief technology advisor Next Realm AI, a member of the IBM Partner Plus program.

As a specialist in digital transformations, Next Realm AI assists small-cap corporate clients with integrating next-generation AI technologies to help drive operational scalability and build long-term value for shareholders. This project goal is to stabilize operating costs for its South Florida clients before expanding its utility defense platform to the national commercial landscape.

The expansion into energy efficiency complements our lithium mining operations, establishing Elektros' brand as a comprehensive provider of clean, reliable energy solutions designed to power the innovations of tomorrow.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and export to U.S.-based refining partners.

More information: www.elektros.energy

Investor Relations: www.elektros.energy/investors

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including regulatory developments, execution risks, market conditions, and technological factors.

CONTACT
Elektros, Inc.
Investor Relations & Media
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Phone: 786-477-9003

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-to-leverage-ibm-ecosystem-to-shield-real-estate-and-hotel-portfolios-from-risin-1163093

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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