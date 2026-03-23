SMX Public Limited: SMX Empowers a New Era of Smart Consumption: Better Plastic, Not Higher Prices

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) is reshaping the future of everyday consumer goods by proving that rising costs don't have to be passed on to the public. At a time when everything from clothing to packaging to household products is becoming more expensive, SMX technology enables brands to use certified, reliable recycled plastic-allowing consumers to buy better products without paying more.

For consumers, the impact of rising energy prices and supply chain volatility is already visible. Prices are climbing across categories-apparel, food packaging, electronics, and everyday essentials-largely because the materials used to make them, especially virgin plastic, are becoming more expensive to produce.

But that outcome is not inevitable.

There is another path-one that doesn't require consumers to sacrifice quality or absorb higher costs.

SMX makes that path possible.

By embedding an invisible, permanent marker into plastic materials and linking it to a secure digital record, SMX enables brands to use recycled plastic that is not only environmentally responsible, but also verified, consistent, and high-performing. This removes the uncertainty that has historically limited recycled materials and unlocks their full economic potential.

For consumers, this translates into something simple but powerful:

The products you buy-your clothes, your personal care items, your packaging, your everyday goods-do not have to become more expensive just because raw materials are under pressure.

Instead of relying on costly virgin inputs tied to volatile oil and gas markets, brands can shift to SMX-certified recycled materials that are more stable, more efficient, and increasingly more cost-effective.

That means:

Better products without inflated price tags

More sustainable materials without compromising quality

Greater transparency about what you are actually buying

This is a fundamental shift in how consumption works.

Until now, consumers have been asked to choose: pay more for sustainable products, or stick with cheaper, less responsible alternatives. SMX eliminates that trade-off. By turning recycled plastic into a verified, trusted, and scalable material, sustainability becomes the smarter economic choice-not the more expensive one.

Behind the scenes, SMX is transforming plastic from a questionable input into a traceable, accountable resource. Every material can be authenticated. Every claim can be proven. And every product can carry a level of transparency that modern consumers increasingly expect.

The result is a better system for everyone:

Consumers get access to high-quality goods without absorbing rising costs

Brands protect their margins without compromising on materials

Markets become more efficient as trust replaces uncertainty

This is not about asking consumers to change their behavior. It is about changing the system so consumers don't have to.

With SMX, plastic is no longer just part of the problem-it becomes part of the solution.

And as prices rise across the global economy, one message stands out clearly:

Your clothes, your products, your everyday life do not have to cost more.

With SMX, they can simply be better.

Contact: Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-empowers-a-new-era-of-smart-consumption-better-plastic-not-h-1150589