SMX Public Limited: SMX Resets Pricing Power in Consumer Goods: Verified Recycled Plastic Stops Costs From Rising

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) is redefining how companies manage rising costs by proving that higher material prices do not have to translate into higher prices for consumers. As energy-driven inflation pushes up the cost of virgin plastic, SMX enables brands to switch to certified recycled materials that protect margins - without increasing price at the shelf.

Across the global economy, price pressure is building. From apparel and packaging to personal care and electronics, consumers are seeing steady increases driven by the rising cost of raw materials - especially plastics tied directly to oil and gas markets.

For years, the pattern has been predictable: when input costs rise, prices follow.

But that model is breaking.

SMX is creating a new pricing dynamic-one where better materials do not mean higher prices.

Through its molecular marking and verification platform, SMX embeds a permanent, invisible signature into plastic, linking each material to a secure digital record. This allows recycled plastic to be authenticated, standardized, and trusted at scale-eliminating the variability that once made it a secondary option.

The result is a shift in how companies think about cost-and how consumers experience price.

Instead of relying on increasingly expensive virgin plastic, brands can adopt SMX-certified recycled inputs that are more stable in cost and more efficient to use. That stability translates directly into price protection.

For consumers, that means:

No automatic price increases as material costs rise

High-quality products without paying a sustainability premium

Confidence that what you are buying matches what is claimed

This is a fundamental change in the relationship between materials and price.

Historically, sustainability has been associated with higher price points-an added cost passed down to consumers. SMX removes that equation entirely. By making recycled plastic verifiable and performance-grade, it becomes not just an environmental solution, but a pricing advantage.

Behind the scenes, SMX is transforming plastic into a controlled, traceable asset. Every batch can be verified. Every claim can be backed by data. And every product can be tied to a material source that is both accountable and cost-efficient.

The broader impact is clear:

Consumers are shielded from rising prices tied to raw material volatility

Brands maintain profitability without inflating price

Markets become more disciplined as transparency replaces uncertainty

This is not about asking consumers to absorb higher costs-it is about eliminating the need for those increases in the first place.

With SMX, the equation changes:

Better materials. Stable costs. No unnecessary price hikes.

At a time when everything feels like it costs more, SMX is proving that it doesn't have to.

Contact:

Billy White

billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-resets-pricing-power-in-consumer-goods-verified-recycled-pla-1150592