SMX Public Limited: SMX Establishes a New Framework for Verification and Visibility Across Global Energy Supply Chains

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 21, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) is introducing a new level of transparency and control to the oil and gas industry, enabling real-time authentication and traceability across one of the world's most complex and capital-intensive supply networks.

The global energy system moves vast volumes of crude oil, refined fuels, and petrochemicals through a web of producers, shippers, storage facilities, refiners, and traders. Despite its scale, the industry has historically depended on fragmented documentation and indirect validation methods to confirm origin, quality, and movement.

As volatility intensifies and geopolitical and regulatory pressures mount, those limitations are becoming increasingly exposed.

SMX approaches the problem at the material level-by giving energy products themselves a verifiable identity.

Using its molecular marking technology, SMX embeds a covert, tamper-resistant signature into oil and gas products. This signature is connected to a secure digital record, enabling continuous authentication and tracking as materials move from extraction through transport, storage, refining, and final distribution.

This capability reshapes visibility across the value chain.

Producers can safeguard the quality and identity of their output, ensuring it remains intact and accurately represented in global markets. Midstream operators gain the ability to confirm consistency and integrity as materials change custody. Refiners can validate both the origin and composition of inputs, supporting more efficient operations and regulatory alignment.

For commodity traders, where pricing and risk are closely tied to quality and provenance, SMX introduces a new layer of clarity. Transactions can be executed with stronger confidence, reducing disputes, improving price discovery, and reinforcing trust between counterparties.

Regulators and governments gain a powerful new toolset as well.

With materials that can be authenticated in real time, authorities can monitor flows with greater precision-supporting sanctions enforcement, combating illicit diversion, and strengthening compliance with environmental and trade requirements.

In an environment where energy security, cost pressures, and sustainability goals are increasingly intertwined, transparency is no longer optional-it is strategic.

SMX also enables stronger alignment with evolving environmental and reporting standards. By linking physical energy products to verifiable data, companies can more accurately track lifecycle metrics and meet growing demands for accountability and disclosure.

At the same time, the technology drives operational advantages.

By transforming oil and gas into data-enabled assets, SMX supports more intelligent logistics, tighter inventory control, and more informed decision-making across the supply chain. Processes that were once opaque become measurable. Assumptions are replaced with verifiable data.

In this model, verification is not external-it is intrinsic.

As the global energy landscape continues to shift, confidence in what is being produced, transported, and traded becomes as critical as the energy itself.

SMX is delivering that confidence-ensuring that every shipment carries with it a clear, verifiable record of origin and integrity.

In doing so, SMX is strengthening the foundation of the energy market, redefining how trust, accountability, and value are established across oil and gas supply chains.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-establishes-a-new-framework-for-verification-and-visibility-1150463